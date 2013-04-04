Upfronts 2013: Discovery to Air First Scripted Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Discovery Channel has commissioned its first scripted series as part of an extensive lineup of new programming announced prior to the network's upfront presentation Thursday in New York.

The scripted mini-series, Klondike, is based on Charlotte Gray's book Gold Diggers: Striking It Rich in the Klondike will follow six strangers who battle for survival and wealth in a small, frontier town in the remote Klondike, according to Eileen O'Neill, Group President Discovery and TLC Networks.

The network will also offer up several live specials, including Wallenda Live, which will showcase high-wire walker Nik Wallenda as he walks over the Grand Canyon on a tightrope without a harness; and Fast N' Live, which will pit teams of car restorers against each other to see who can best restore the junkiest cars into classic rides, said network officials.

