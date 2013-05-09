Upfronts 2013: CW Renews 'Carrie Diaries,' 'Nikita'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

The CW has decided the fate of its remaining bubble series, opting to renew Nikita and freshman The Carrie Diaries for the upcoming season.

The network said episode orders for both dramas would be announced at its upfront presentation on May 16.

Both series had modest ratings this season: Sex and the City prequel Carrie Diaries averaged a 0.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 1.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live+7 day data, while Nikita, starring Maggie Q, draws a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

Hart of Dixie, Arrow, Supernatural, Beauty and the Beast and The Vampire Diaries had previously been renewed. The CW on Thursday ordered four new dramas to series to round out its 2013-14 schedule.