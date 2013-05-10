Upfronts 2013: CBS Picks Up Comedies From Chuck Lorre, GregGarcia
CBS ordered four new comedy series on Friday including Chuck
Lorre's Mom, Greg Garcia's The Millers and - in a shift for the
network - two single-camera half-hours.
The pick-up of Mom
gives Lorre four half-hours on CBS' schedule along with Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mike & Molly. The comedy stars Anna Faris as a newly sober
single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley. Allison Janney
co-stars in the project from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros.
Television.
The Millers stars Will Arnett as a recently divorced guy
whose life is complicated by his parents' (Margo Martindale, Beau Bridges)
marital problems. Garcia (Raising Hope)
is writer and executive producer and James Burrows directed the pilot from CBS
Television Studios.
Single-camera We Are
Men from creator Rob Greenberg is about a young guy who finds camaraderie
among the men he meets in a short-term rental complex. The CBS TV Studios
series stars Chris Smith, Kal Penn, Tony Shaloub and Jerry O'Connell. Greenberg
is executive producer along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.
Crazy Ones, also
single-camera, stars Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in a
father/daughter workplace comedy set in the advertising world. David E. Kelley
and Dean Lorey are writers and executive producers on the 20th
Century Fox Television project. Bill D'Elia, John R. Montgomery, Mark
Teitelbaum and Jason Winer are also executive producers.
CBS also gave the greenlight to two new drama series, Hostages starring Toni Collete and Dylan McDermott and Intelligence starring Josh Holloway and Marg Helgenberger.
