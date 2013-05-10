Upfronts 2013: CBS Picks Up Comedies From Chuck Lorre, GregGarcia

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

CBS ordered four new comedy series on Friday including Chuck

Lorre's Mom, Greg Garcia's The Millers and - in a shift for the

network - two single-camera half-hours.

The pick-up of Mom

gives Lorre four half-hours on CBS' schedule along with Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mike & Molly. The comedy stars Anna Faris as a newly sober

single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley. Allison Janney

co-stars in the project from Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros.

Television.

The Millers stars Will Arnett as a recently divorced guy

whose life is complicated by his parents' (Margo Martindale, Beau Bridges)

marital problems. Garcia (Raising Hope)

is writer and executive producer and James Burrows directed the pilot from CBS

Television Studios.

Single-camera We Are

Men from creator Rob Greenberg is about a young guy who finds camaraderie

among the men he meets in a short-term rental complex. The CBS TV Studios

series stars Chris Smith, Kal Penn, Tony Shaloub and Jerry O'Connell. Greenberg

is executive producer along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum.

Crazy Ones, also

single-camera, stars Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in a

father/daughter workplace comedy set in the advertising world. David E. Kelley

and Dean Lorey are writers and executive producers on the 20th

Century Fox Television project. Bill D'Elia, John R. Montgomery, Mark

Teitelbaum and Jason Winer are also executive producers.

CBS also gave the greenlight to two new drama series, Hostages starring Toni Collete and Dylan McDermott and Intelligence starring Josh Holloway and Marg Helgenberger.