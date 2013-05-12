Upfronts 2013: CBSGreenlights Legal Drama ‘Reckless,' Comedy ‘Friends With Better Lives'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated: 6:00 p.m. ET

CBS has added two more new series to its 2013-14 schedule, on Sunday ordering

the legal drama Reckless and ensemble comedy Friends With Better Lives.

Set in Charleston, S.C., Reckless centers on a beautiful Yankee

litigator and a southern city attorney struggling to hide their attraction to

each other while arguing a police sex scandal. The series is from CBS

Television Studios.

The multi-camera Friends With Better Lives, from 20th

Century Fox Television in association with Kapital Entertainment, is about a

group of 30-something friends who each think to other has it better. The series

is from executive producers Dana Klein and Aaron Kaplan and James Burrows

directed the pilot.

Reckless joins newdrama series Hostages and Intelligence

on CBS' lineup. The network also on Friday ordered four comedy pilots to

series.