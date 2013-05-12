Upfronts 2013: CBSGreenlights Legal Drama ‘Reckless,' Comedy ‘Friends With Better Lives'
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
Updated: 6:00 p.m. ET
CBS has added two more new series to its 2013-14 schedule, on Sunday ordering
the legal drama Reckless and ensemble comedy Friends With Better Lives.
Set in Charleston, S.C., Reckless centers on a beautiful Yankee
litigator and a southern city attorney struggling to hide their attraction to
each other while arguing a police sex scandal. The series is from CBS
Television Studios.
The multi-camera Friends With Better Lives, from 20th
Century Fox Television in association with Kapital Entertainment, is about a
group of 30-something friends who each think to other has it better. The series
is from executive producers Dana Klein and Aaron Kaplan and James Burrows
directed the pilot.
Reckless joins newdrama series Hostages and Intelligence
on CBS' lineup. The network also on Friday ordered four comedy pilots to
series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.