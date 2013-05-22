Upfronts 2013: CBS Adds 'Bad Teacher' Comedy Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

CBS' planned five new comedies for the 2013-14 season just grew to six.

The network on Wednesday issued a late series pick-up for single-camera

comedy Bad Teacher, a week after it unveiledits primetime schedule at its upfront presentation.

Based on the 2011 Cameron Diaz feature film, Bad Teacher stars Ari Graynor as an inappropriate,

fearless and unapologetic former trophy wife who masquerades as a teacher in

order to find a new man after her wealthy husband leaves her broke.

Hilary Winston, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, Sam Hansen,

Jimmy Miller and Michael Lasker are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television

in association with CBS Television Studios and Mosaic Media Group.

Bad Teacher joins CBS'

other freshman comedies We Are Men,

Chuck Lorre's Mom, The Millers starring Will Arnett, Robin Williams starrer The Crazy Ones and midseason's Friends With Better Lives.