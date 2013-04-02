Upfronts 2013: Bravo Greenlights 17 New Unscripted Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

New York - Bravo Media has picked up 17 new unscripted

series and renewed 18 returning shows, increasing its original programming

slate by 15% over last year, the network announced at an upfront press

breakfast at NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

New series premiering this summer include Below Deck,

following the young and single crew that works together on a private yacht; Eat,

Drink, Love, about single, successful women connected to the restaurant

industry in Los Angeles; Property Envy, a panel talk show where experts

explore luxury real estate; and Taking Atlanta, following a group of

young go-getters working hard and playing hard.

On tap for fall is City Sisters, about a group of

single New York ladies in real estate, fashion and media; Extreme Guide to

Parenting, where each episode looks at two households with unique styles of

raising their children; and Thicker Than Water: The Tankards, a docuseries

following a gospel singer/minister and his blended family as they expand their

fortune.

Other unscripted

series include Courtney Loves Dallas, where the Most Eligible Dallas

star navigates the Texas social scene with her friends; Divorce Diva

(working title), about a divorce mediator; a topical fashion-based talk show Fashion

Queens; Southern Charm, a look at the Southern aristocracy in

Charleston, S.C.; Two Fit Girls, about the best friends and business

partners behind Toneitup.com; Ladies of London (working title),

following a group of British socialites and American expats; and 100 Days of

Summer, about a young, successful Chicago "it" crowd.

The network, which will introduce its first scripted series

later this year, also announced three new scripted projects in development: Girlfriend's

Guide to Divorce, a one-hour dramedy based on the book series by executive

producer Vicki Iovine; Heiresses, about wealthy Upper East Side families

who built their fortune on diamonds; and High and Low, a 1980s period

drama about two rival brothers who open a restaurant together.

The renewed series are Flipping Out, Tabatha Takes Over,

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Top Chef Masters, Million Dollar Listing

New York, Shahs of Sunset, The Real Housewives of Miami, Chef Roble & Co.,

Vanderpump Rules, Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis, Don't Be Tardy..., The Real

Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real

Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New York, Top Chef, Inside the

Actors Studio and Watch What Happens Live.

Bravo will also be rolling out new multiscreen initiatives

like the live online after-show for Watch What Happens Live that debuted

this week where host Andy Cohen and his guests relax after the telecast. The

network will also launch a new parallel digital competition for Top Chef

Masters, and The Real Housewives Awards, where fans can vote in

various categories.

Year-to-date, Bravo is up 5% among viewers 18-49, up 7%

among viewers 25-54, and up 8% in total viewers, according to Nielsen. The

network added 126 new advertisers in 2012 and 34 new online advertisers, which

contributed to a double-digit percentage growth in national and digital ad

revenue.

Bravo will host an upfront party for advertisers

on Wednesday evening at Stage 37 in New York.