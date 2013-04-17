Upfronts 2013: AMC Launching 'Breaking Bad' After-Show
AMC is launching its second live after-show, Talking Bad,
a weekly half-hour series to air with the final season of Breaking Bad this summer, the network announced in advance of its
upfront on Wednesday.
Talking Bad, from Michael Davies' Embassy Row and
Sony Pictures Television, will air at 11 p.m. after each of Breaking Bad's
final eight episodes, starting with its premiere Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.
New drama Low Winter Sun, about the murder of a cop
that pulls a detective into Detroit's underworld, will debut out of Breaking
Bad on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.
AMC also announced summer premiere dates for several
unscripted series: Small Town Security returns for its second season on
Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m.; new competition series Showville, about the
staging of a talent show, bows May 23 at 9 p.m.; Owner's Manual, where
two experts attempt to operate advanced machinery with one following a rule
book and the other working on instinct, premieres Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.; and The
Pitch debuts its next season the same night at 10 p.m.
The network has additionally picked up third seasons of Talking
Dead and Comic Book Men and renewed Freakshow for a second
season.
AMC also said it has entered into an overall
deal with Rolin Jones (Boardwalk Empire, Smash) to write and executive
produce projects for the network.
