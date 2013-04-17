Upfronts 2013: AMC Launching 'Breaking Bad' After-Show

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

AMC is launching its second live after-show, Talking Bad,

a weekly half-hour series to air with the final season of Breaking Bad this summer, the network announced in advance of its

upfront on Wednesday.

Talking Bad, from Michael Davies' Embassy Row and

Sony Pictures Television, will air at 11 p.m. after each of Breaking Bad's

final eight episodes, starting with its premiere Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.

New drama Low Winter Sun, about the murder of a cop

that pulls a detective into Detroit's underworld, will debut out of Breaking

Bad on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m.

AMC also announced summer premiere dates for several

unscripted series: Small Town Security returns for its second season on

Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m.; new competition series Showville, about the

staging of a talent show, bows May 23 at 9 p.m.; Owner's Manual, where

two experts attempt to operate advanced machinery with one following a rule

book and the other working on instinct, premieres Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.; and The

Pitch debuts its next season the same night at 10 p.m.

The network has additionally picked up third seasons of Talking

Dead and Comic Book Men and renewed Freakshow for a second

season.

AMC also said it has entered into an overall

deal with Rolin Jones (Boardwalk Empire, Smash) to write and executive

produce projects for the network.