Upfronts 2013: Adult Swim Slates Eight New Series & Specials

In advance of its upfront, Adult Swim announced its 2013 programming slate Friday, highlighted by six new series and two specials.

The network picked up four animated series, including Rick and Morty from Community creator Dan Harmon and one starring Mike Tyson. Rick and Morty is about a genius inventor grandfather and his less than genius grandson, while Mike Tyson Mysteries will see the boxer solve crimes with his "magical" face tattoo and his talking pigeon sidekick. The series will incorporate live-action shots of Tyson.

The other two animated series are Mr. Pickles, about a "deviant border collie with a secret satanic streak,"and King Star King, which features a punk rock, modern day "he-man," who falls from the realm of the gods to land as a fry cook in a slummy waffle joint. Two other new series are the live-action workplace comedy Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, about a demon who tries to climb Hell's corporate ladder, and Hot Package, a fictional send-up of entertainment newsmagazines.

Adult Swim has also greenlit two specials: Metalocalpyse: The Doom Star Requiem and Robot Chicken DC Comics Special II.

Reruns of Fox's animated comedy Bob's Burgers will also debut this summer, joining other Fox comedies on Adult Swim's lineup: Family Guy, The Cleveland Show,American Dad and King of the Hill.

Adult Swim has also ordered nine pilots, including two from Boondock's creator Aaron McGruder and another Tim & Eric series, Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories: Zach's Haunted House.

Adult Swim's upfront is set for May 15 and will feature a performance from Kanye West.