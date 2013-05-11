Upfronts 2013: ABC Orders 'Mixology,' 'Killer Women,' 'Once' Spinoff

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated at 9:43 p.m. ET

ABC has added six projects from ABC Studios -- five dramas and a comedy -- to its 2013-14 schedule.

The comedy Mixology follows 10 singles at a high-end Manhattan bar over the course of one night. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (The Hangover) wrote the pilot and executive produce with Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass and Adam Sher.

Resurrection stars Omar Epps as an immigration agent discovering the secrets of a Missouri town where the deceased start to return. The series is executive produced by Aaron Zelman, JoAnn Alfano, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Jon Liebman.

Killer Women is about the sole female ranger (Tricia Helfer) in an elite squad patrolling the Texas frontier. Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, Martin Campbell, Ben Silverman and Luis Balaguer are executive producers.

Also getting the greenlight is the spinoff Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, about a young Alice who is saved from a doomed fate by the Knave of Hearts and the White Rabbit (John Lithgow) who travel down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. Once Upon a Time's Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz write and executive produce.

Lucky 7 follows a group of seven gas station employees in Astoria, Queens, whose lives are changed when they unexpectedly win the lottery. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer through his Amblin Television, along with Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, David Zabel and Jason Richman.

Finally, Betrayal centers on an unhappily married female photographer who begins an affair with a high-powered attorney who is defending a murder suspect being prosecuted by her husband. David Zabel, Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya are executive producers.

With the six pick-ups, ABC has seven new dramas and five comedies set to premiere next season.