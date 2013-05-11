Upfronts 2013: ABC Cancels 'Happy Endings,' 'Body of Proof'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

ABC has decided to not give Happy Endings a fourth season, officially canceling the critically adored but low-rated sitcom Friday, along with four others.

The ensemble comedy was supposed to create a new comedy night for ABC on Tuesday, paired with the now-canceled Don't Trust the B----in Apt. 23. Both series struggled to find footing on their own, after previously airing out of Modern Family in earlier seasons. Happy Endings was eventually moved to Fridays. For its season, the series averaged a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49.

There has been speculation that USA Network may pick up the series, much like TBS did after ABC canceled Cougar Town last season.

ABC also canceled the Dana Delaney procedural Body of Proof.The series underwent several creative changes prior to its third season, to no avail, however, as Proof averaged a 1.9 rating on Tuesdays. ABC also shuttered three of its rookie series: comedies Malibu Country and How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of Your Life) and drama Red Widow.



Earlier on Friday, the network renewed six dramas and four comedies.