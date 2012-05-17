Upfronts 2012: USAto Launch Comedy Slate Next Fall

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

USA

will use Modern Family, which it had acquired rights to in June 2010,

beginning in 2013 to launch its new comedy programming, the network announced

ahead of its upfront presentation Thursday evening.

After initially stating that they wanted to get something on

the schedule before Modern Family

premieres, USA

co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel told B&C that having the ABC sitcom as a launching pad was "an

incredible advantage" they couldn't pass up.

"[Comedy] is a new world for us," said McCumber.

"We want to make sure we have the right product to put out there at the

right time."

USA

added four projects to the previously announced Paging Dr. Freed and Dennis Leary's Sirens. Gail Berman and Lloyd Braun's Regulars, about a group of customers and employees at a New

Jersey bar who frequently sing karaoke, and Kelsey

Grammer's The Dicicco Brothers, about

an entrepreneur who tries to make it big in Silicon Valley,

but whose family gets in the way, go along with Benched and Start-Up.

McCumber and Wachtel said they will start to air certain

dramas straight through, rather than split over two parts, like they have

usually done. Wachtel said it's something that won't be done with every show, saying

the fact that USA

has so many series allows for them to experiment some.

"We both have the luxury and the challenge of figuring

out where the shows play best," said Wachtel. "Starting to feel like Royal Pains is a pure summer-for-summer

show." Fourteen of the 16 episodes of Royal

Pains' fourth season will air in the summer, with the other two being used

for a holiday-themed prequel movie.

The network is adding six new dramas, including projects

from Law & Order creator Dick

Wolf, Bryan Fuller, Piers Brosnan and an adaptation of the T. Jefferson Parker

novel, Fallen. These join the already

announced pilot, Graceland

and the mini-series Political Animals

which debuts in July.

USA

is also making its initial push into the unscripted genre, developing series

with former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner as well as an American version of the BBC

series, The Choir. The net has addedMark Burnett's Romancing the Globe and Bride

or Best Man (working title).

"We'd be silly not to get into the reality space,"

said Wachtel. USA

hopes to differentiate from the average "car-crash TV" that usually

fills up the genre. He said the challenge will be "how do we do our

version that stays within our more upbeat and aspirational brand?"

Wachtel said he hopes to debut their first unscripted series

on the air by fall or winter, but said "we [will] put stuff up when and

where we're ready."

McCumber said they are still tinkering with the right

balance of scripted vs. unscripted. "There's no perfect formula," he said.

"In order for us to grow, we need to find new ways to bring in new

viewers."

USA

moved its upfront presentation to this week, the same as the broadcast

networks, in what Wachtel called "a logical evolution for us."