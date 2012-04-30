Upfronts 2012: truTV Developing Video Clip Show With Shaquille O'Neal

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

TruTV is placing a

strong emphasis on comedic reality programming designed to appeal

to its younger-skewing male audience, the network announced with its upcoming

programming slate on Monday.

The network

announced four upcoming series that will debut later this year, including the Hardcore

Pawn spinoff, FortBragg.

The three other

new series are Killer Karaoke, Guinness World Records Gone Wild

and Container Wars. Killer Karaoke, hosted by Jackass star

Steve-O, sees contestants perform their favorite songs in the midst of extreme

physical challenges. Guinness World Records will see people trying to

set "extreme" world records. Container Wars will see contestants compete

against each other to buy the contents of huge shipping containers that have

come from all around the world.

TruTV is

developing shows with former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and Howie Mandel, as

well as a weight-loss series featuring comedians Jeff Sloniker and Curtis

Rainsberry.

Upload With

Shaquille O'Neal (working title) is a Tosh.0 style series where O'Neal and his friends

round up with week's top online video clips. Turbulence (wt), from

Mandel, will have contestants answer trivia questions in an airplane with each

wrong answer making the ride bumpier. Jeff & Curtis Lose Weight (wt)

will have the comedic duo attempt to shed extra pounds the hilarious and often

embarrassing ways.

In lieu of a

traditional upfront, truTV instead traveled around the country and met with

smaller groups of key clients. "Given the rapidly changing media environment,

we decided the big budget upfront presentation does not provide the opportunity

to sit down and develop unique solutions for our clients," said Marc

Juris, executive VP & COO of truTV. "This

year we don't want to pitch. We want to partner."