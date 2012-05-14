Upfronts 2012: Telemundo Media's Rebrand to Convey 'Duality' of Hispanic Audience

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Telemundo Media will launch a new brand identity this fall

which will convey the "duality" of Hispanics living in the U.S., the

company announced Monday in advance of its upfront presentation on Tuesday

evening.

After conducting an intensive research study, Jacqueline

Hernandez, COO of Telemundo Media said they found "something that we're calling

the duality of our Hispanic identity," where Telemundo viewers are "here [in

the U.S.], but very connected...to our countries of origin." A new tagline and

logo for the rebrand will be unveiled later in the year.

With that concept in mind, it announced a 40% increase in

original programming, adding six new original primetime novelas and the

addition of unscripted reality series to its lineup. Yo Me Llamo, based on the existing Colombian series, will

come to Telemundo for the first time in the U.S. and feature live performances

of contestants impersonating famous singers and actors.

For its popular novelas, Telemundo will introduce El

Rostro de la Venganza, El Señor de los Cielos, La

Patrona, Pasión Prohibida, Fina Estampa and

a serialized biography of Mexican star José José called Nace un Idolo.

New daytime series for the network include Cuauhtemoc, hosted by author

and motivational speaker Carlos Cuauhtemoc Sanchez, as well as Virgen Morena, which will examine

miraculous events relating to Our Lady of Guadalupe, or "La Virgen Morena."

In addition, Telemundo has acquired the rights to the sequel

of La Reina del Sur 2, a sequel to the popular novela that aired last

year. The original was based on the book by Arturo Perez-Reverte, with whom

Telemundo will work to produce the sequel, the network said.

On the sports front, Telemundo touted its acquisition of the FIFA World Cup

rights -- which begin in 2015 -- as a "game changer," Emilio Romano,

president of Telemundo Media said at the company's press breakfast Monday

morning.

The network will also benefit from NBCUniversal's Olympic

coverage in London to bring "the most ambitious coverage of the Olympic Games for

the U.S. in the Spanish language," Romano said, with over 170 hours of original

content brought from the Summer Olympic Games in London.

With Hispanics being one of the most digitally-inclined

viewers, Telemundo also announced the release of its entertainment app, joining

its existing sports app and telenovela app. The app brings the content to wherever

the viewer is, Hernandez said, and expands Telemundo's digital footprint.