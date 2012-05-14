Upfronts 2012: Telemundo Media's Rebrand to Convey 'Duality' of Hispanic Audience
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
Telemundo Media will launch a new brand identity this fall
which will convey the "duality" of Hispanics living in the U.S., the
company announced Monday in advance of its upfront presentation on Tuesday
evening.
After conducting an intensive research study, Jacqueline
Hernandez, COO of Telemundo Media said they found "something that we're calling
the duality of our Hispanic identity," where Telemundo viewers are "here [in
the U.S.], but very connected...to our countries of origin." A new tagline and
logo for the rebrand will be unveiled later in the year.
With that concept in mind, it announced a 40% increase in
original programming, adding six new original primetime novelas and the
addition of unscripted reality series to its lineup. Yo Me Llamo, based on the existing Colombian series, will
come to Telemundo for the first time in the U.S. and feature live performances
of contestants impersonating famous singers and actors.
For its popular novelas, Telemundo will introduce El
Rostro de la Venganza, El Señor de los Cielos, La
Patrona, Pasión Prohibida, Fina Estampa and
a serialized biography of Mexican star José José called Nace un Idolo.
New daytime series for the network include Cuauhtemoc, hosted by author
and motivational speaker Carlos Cuauhtemoc Sanchez, as well as Virgen Morena, which will examine
miraculous events relating to Our Lady of Guadalupe, or "La Virgen Morena."
In addition, Telemundo has acquired the rights to the sequel
of La Reina del Sur 2, a sequel to the popular novela that aired last
year. The original was based on the book by Arturo Perez-Reverte, with whom
Telemundo will work to produce the sequel, the network said.
On the sports front, Telemundo touted its acquisition of the FIFA World Cup
rights -- which begin in 2015 -- as a "game changer," Emilio Romano,
president of Telemundo Media said at the company's press breakfast Monday
morning.
The network will also benefit from NBCUniversal's Olympic
coverage in London to bring "the most ambitious coverage of the Olympic Games for
the U.S. in the Spanish language," Romano said, with over 170 hours of original
content brought from the Summer Olympic Games in London.
With Hispanics being one of the most digitally-inclined
viewers, Telemundo also announced the release of its entertainment app, joining
its existing sports app and telenovela app. The app brings the content to wherever
the viewer is, Hernandez said, and expands Telemundo's digital footprint.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.