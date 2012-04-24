Upfronts2012: Syfy Announces Six Reality Series, Eight Dramas in Development
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
Syfy on
Tuesday announced 28 new scripted and reality projects in development, the channel's
largest original programming slate ever, as part of its upfront presentation to
advertisers.
Six new
reality series will join the NBCUniversal-owned cable network in 2012-13: School Spirits and Paranormal Highway, which will premiere in summer 2012; plus Collection Intervention, about a
collectibles expert who helps couples decide what to do with memorabilia; Viral Video Showdown, where the best
viral video creators compete for bragging rights and a cash prize; Ghost Mine, about a group of miners who
re-open a mine surrounded by paranormal activity; and Hot Set, (from the producers of Face
Off) which pits two Hollywood production designers against each other each
week to create an original movie set.
The network also
has eight scripted dramas from Universal Cable Productions in development,
including adaptations of Stephen King's Eyes
of the Dragon, John Christopher's The
Lotus Caves and Charlaine Harris' Grave
Sight as well as projects based on the movie The Adjustment Bureau and DC Entertainment Comic's Booster Gold.
Syfy will
hold its upfront event Tuesday evening at the American Museum of Natural
History in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.