Upfronts2012: Syfy Announces Six Reality Series, Eight Dramas in Development

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Syfy on

Tuesday announced 28 new scripted and reality projects in development, the channel's

largest original programming slate ever, as part of its upfront presentation to

advertisers.

Six new

reality series will join the NBCUniversal-owned cable network in 2012-13: School Spirits and Paranormal Highway, which will premiere in summer 2012; plus Collection Intervention, about a

collectibles expert who helps couples decide what to do with memorabilia; Viral Video Showdown, where the best

viral video creators compete for bragging rights and a cash prize; Ghost Mine, about a group of miners who

re-open a mine surrounded by paranormal activity; and Hot Set, (from the producers of Face

Off) which pits two Hollywood production designers against each other each

week to create an original movie set.

The network also

has eight scripted dramas from Universal Cable Productions in development,

including adaptations of Stephen King's Eyes

of the Dragon, John Christopher's The

Lotus Caves and Charlaine Harris' Grave

Sight as well as projects based on the movie The Adjustment Bureau and DC Entertainment Comic's Booster Gold.

Syfy will

hold its upfront event Tuesday evening at the American Museum of Natural

History in New York.