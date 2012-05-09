Upfronts 2012: Raven Touts A+E Network's Original Strategy

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

A+E Networks' commitment to developing quality, original programming and not a reliance on acquired fare has led to its ratings success, said A+E Networks CEO Abbe Raven.

Raven, in prepared remarks prior to the company's upfront presentation in New York Wednesday night, also chided networks who have made a cottage industry of copying successful shows such as A&E's Pawn Stars and Storage Wars.

Due to the preponderance of A&E and History knock-off shows from other networks, network officials told Multichannel News that the A+E Network's group -- comprising A&E, History, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, H2 and BIO -- would not reveal its lineup of new series and projects during its upfront presentation.

"We do not want the 25th generation of the Pawn and Storage shows like TLC, Tru or Discovery...we want to stick to what we do best -- creating the original," Raven said. "Our mission has always been to find what's next...what's new...what people will be talking and tweeting about tomorrow...We feel we owe it to our viewers and the brands that sponsor our programming. We want A+E Networks' legacy to be about blazing a trail, not following someone else's."

