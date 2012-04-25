Upfronts2012: Oxygen Ups Originals By 50% With Five New Series
Oxygen will
increase its original programming by 50% in 2012 with five new series joining
its schedule, the NBCUniversal-owned network announced Wednesday.
Among the
new series is franchise Girlfriend Confidential, which will have New York and
Los Angeles editions, about groups of best friends in each city who are up-and-coming and well-connected in the beauty, fashion and entertainment worlds.
Additional series are All The Right Moves, which follows choreographer Travis
Wall and his friends as they launch their own dance company; My Shopping
Addiction, about obsessed shoppers whose habit causes their finances to get out
of control; and I'm Having Their Baby, which follows pregnant women considering
giving up their babies for adoption.
In
development are #VideoStar, which gives undiscovered performers the chance star
in their own music video; Propos'd, a hidden-camera reality show where prank
experts help grooms come up with proposal stunts for their girlfriends; and
Longest.Date.Ever, which sets two women per episode on a date that lasts one
week.
The new
programming slate complements previously announced premieres of The Glee
Project's second season and The Next Big Thing: NY, which bow June 5 and June
12, respectively.
Oxygen will hold its upfront presentation for
advertisers on Wednesday evening at Dream Downtown in New York.
