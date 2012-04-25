Upfronts2012: Oxygen Ups Originals By 50% With Five New Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Oxygen will

increase its original programming by 50% in 2012 with five new series joining

its schedule, the NBCUniversal-owned network announced Wednesday.

Among the

new series is franchise Girlfriend Confidential, which will have New York and

Los Angeles editions, about groups of best friends in each city who are up-and-coming and well-connected in the beauty, fashion and entertainment worlds.

Additional series are All The Right Moves, which follows choreographer Travis

Wall and his friends as they launch their own dance company; My Shopping

Addiction, about obsessed shoppers whose habit causes their finances to get out

of control; and I'm Having Their Baby, which follows pregnant women considering

giving up their babies for adoption.

In

development are #VideoStar, which gives undiscovered performers the chance star

in their own music video; Propos'd, a hidden-camera reality show where prank

experts help grooms come up with proposal stunts for their girlfriends; and

Longest.Date.Ever, which sets two women per episode on a date that lasts one

week.

The new

programming slate complements previously announced premieres of The Glee

Project's second season and The Next Big Thing: NY, which bow June 5 and June

12, respectively.

Oxygen will hold its upfront presentation for

advertisers on Wednesday evening at Dream Downtown in New York.