Upfronts 2012: OWN Adding Five Primetime Series
OWN on Thursday announced five new primetime series joining
its lineup as well as the renewal of Oprah's
Master Class for a third season and the order of 10 additional episodes of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.
The four new docu-series are Elura and Michele Take Staten Island, about two best friends and
former prosecutors turned housewives who help people deal with their problems; Iyanla Fix My Life, about an
author/inspirational speaker/talk show host who helps people fix what is broken
in their lives; Married to the Army:
Alaska, about military wives stationed in Alaska; and Six Little McGhees (working title), which follows the lives of Mia
and Rozonno McGhee as they juggle marriage, a family business and raising
sextuplet toddlers.
The network is also developing a game show Are You Normal, America? from producer
Barry Poznick and hosted by comedienne Kim Coles. The primetime series is based
on the popular Oprah Winfrey Show
segment that asks contestants universal burning questions for a chance to win
money.
"The new series announced [Thursday] are relevant shows with real
stakes, real drama and a whole lot of heart," said OWN co-president Sheri
Salata in a statement.
OWN will make its presentation to advertisers Thursday afternoon at the Discovery Communications upfront in New York.
