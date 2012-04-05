Upfronts 2012: OWN Adding Five Primetime Series

OWN on Thursday announced five new primetime series joining

its lineup as well as the renewal of Oprah's

Master Class for a third season and the order of 10 additional episodes of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.

The four new docu-series are Elura and Michele Take Staten Island, about two best friends and

former prosecutors turned housewives who help people deal with their problems; Iyanla Fix My Life, about an

author/inspirational speaker/talk show host who helps people fix what is broken

in their lives; Married to the Army:

Alaska, about military wives stationed in Alaska; and Six Little McGhees (working title), which follows the lives of Mia

and Rozonno McGhee as they juggle marriage, a family business and raising

sextuplet toddlers.

The network is also developing a game show Are You Normal, America? from producer

Barry Poznick and hosted by comedienne Kim Coles. The primetime series is based

on the popular Oprah Winfrey Show

segment that asks contestants universal burning questions for a chance to win

money.

"The new series announced [Thursday] are relevant shows with real

stakes, real drama and a whole lot of heart," said OWN co-president Sheri

Salata in a statement.

OWN will make its presentation to advertisers Thursday afternoon at the Discovery Communications upfront in New York.