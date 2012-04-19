Upfronts 2012: Ovation Building Programming AroundDestination Nights
New York -- Ovation is shifting its programming strategy
from week-long programming stunts to launching individual destination theme
nights, the network said at its upfront presentation for press at the Core Club
in midtown Manhattan Thursday morning.
The recently launched destination nights are built around
"Artists & Icons" on Sundays (movies and documentaries about artists who
set the standard in their profession), "Movies to Stand Up For" on Thursdays (critic's
favorite films) and "The Best You've Never Seen" on Saturdays (literary-themed
scripted originals and U.S. premieres).
Ovation, which recently surpassed distribution in 50 million homes, is also developing the reality series The Art Factory about the husband and
wife team behind a top architectural arts studio. Eight one-hour episodes are
slated.
Headlining the network's new programming is the previously
announced reality competition series A
Chance to Dance from executive producers Nigel and Simon Lythgoe. The
series follows former Royal Ballet dancers Billy Trevitt and Michael Nunn as
they search America to form a new dance company. Seven one-hour episodes will
premiere starting Aug. 17.
Though contractual constrictions around Ovation's
syndication deal for Lythgoe's So You
Think You Can Dance prevent them from running the series together, Chance to Dance will be paired with other
dance-themed programming on the network, said Kris Slava, Ovation's senior VP
of programming.
