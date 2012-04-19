Upfronts 2012: Ovation Building Programming AroundDestination Nights

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

New York -- Ovation is shifting its programming strategy

from week-long programming stunts to launching individual destination theme

nights, the network said at its upfront presentation for press at the Core Club

in midtown Manhattan Thursday morning.

The recently launched destination nights are built around

"Artists & Icons" on Sundays (movies and documentaries about artists who

set the standard in their profession), "Movies to Stand Up For" on Thursdays (critic's

favorite films) and "The Best You've Never Seen" on Saturdays (literary-themed

scripted originals and U.S. premieres).

Ovation, which recently surpassed distribution in 50 million homes, is also developing the reality series The Art Factory about the husband and

wife team behind a top architectural arts studio. Eight one-hour episodes are

slated.

Headlining the network's new programming is the previously

announced reality competition series A

Chance to Dance from executive producers Nigel and Simon Lythgoe. The

series follows former Royal Ballet dancers Billy Trevitt and Michael Nunn as

they search America to form a new dance company. Seven one-hour episodes will

premiere starting Aug. 17.

Though contractual constrictions around Ovation's

syndication deal for Lythgoe's So You

Think You Can Dance prevent them from running the series together, Chance to Dance will be paired with other

dance-themed programming on the network, said Kris Slava, Ovation's senior VP

of programming.