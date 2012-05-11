Upfronts 2012: 'Next Caller' Picked Up to Series at NBC
NBC has ordered its seventh comedy pilot to series, on
Friday picking up the Dan Cook starrer Next
Caller. The order is for six episodes.
The single-camera series stars Cook as a brash alpha-male
radio host of a relationship call-in satellite radio show and Collette Wolfe as
his feminine co-host. Next Caller is
from Universal Television and Lionsgate Television.
Other NBC comedies ordered to series are Go On, Animal Practice, 1600 Penn,
The New Normal,Save Me and Guys With Kids.
