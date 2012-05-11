Upfronts 2012: 'Next Caller' Picked Up to Series at NBC

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

NBC has ordered its seventh comedy pilot to series, on

Friday picking up the Dan Cook starrer Next

Caller. The order is for six episodes.

The single-camera series stars Cook as a brash alpha-male

radio host of a relationship call-in satellite radio show and Collette Wolfe as

his feminine co-host. Next Caller is

from Universal Television and Lionsgate Television.

Other NBC comedies ordered to series are Go On, Animal Practice, 1600 Penn,

The New Normal,Save Me and Guys With Kids.