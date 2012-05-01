Upfronts 2012: NBCU's Style Media and DailyCandy Forge Multiplatform Partnership
Two
of NBCUniversal's brands -- Style Media and DailyCandy -- announced
Tuesday ahead of its NewFront presentation that they will form
StyleCandy, a multiplatform fashion and lifestyle content partnership.
Through
sponsorable short-form original content on the Style Network,
DailyCandy.com and MyStyle.com, StyleCandy will provide the latest
lifestyle trends and styling tips from DailyCandy and Style Media
experts.
StyleCandy launches this fall.
"StyleCandy
will allow fans of both the Style Network and DailyCandy to experience
stylish living whenever and wherever they want," says Salaam Coleman
Smith, president, Style Media. "Style's growth to nearly 80 million
households combined with our robust original content production and
expertise will establish StyleCandy as their new go-to resource, fueling
women's insatiable appetite for what is stylish and fashionable."
StyleCandy
will also feature original content through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest
and other social media platforms. Future phases of the collaboration
will deliver content to mobile users.
