Upfronts 2012: NBCU's Style Media and DailyCandy Forge Multiplatform Partnership

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Two

of NBCUniversal's brands -- Style Media and DailyCandy -- announced

Tuesday ahead of its NewFront presentation that they will form

StyleCandy, a multiplatform fashion and lifestyle content partnership.

Through

sponsorable short-form original content on the Style Network,

DailyCandy.com and MyStyle.com, StyleCandy will provide the latest

lifestyle trends and styling tips from DailyCandy and Style Media

experts.

StyleCandy launches this fall.

"StyleCandy

will allow fans of both the Style Network and DailyCandy to experience

stylish living whenever and wherever they want," says Salaam Coleman

Smith, president, Style Media. "Style's growth to nearly 80 million

households combined with our robust original content production and

expertise will establish StyleCandy as their new go-to resource, fueling

women's insatiable appetite for what is stylish and fashionable."

StyleCandy

will also feature original content through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest

and other social media platforms. Future phases of the collaboration

will deliver content to mobile users.