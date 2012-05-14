Upfronts2012: NBC Picks Up Pirate Drama 'Crossbones'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

NBC announced at

its upfront presentation Monday morning that it has picked up 10 episodes of

the action-adventure series Crossbones.

The series -- from

Luther creator Neil Cross -- follows the exploits of the famed pirate

"Blackbeard" and an undercover British assassin sent to take him down. Production is

expected to begin this fall.

Cross (who will

also write), Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Ted Gold serve as executive

producers. The series will be produced by Parkes/MacDonald Productions,

Georgeville Television (GVTV), Reliance Entertainment/Motion Picture Capital's

new TV Studio and Universal Television.

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt also said that the network's planned Munsters reboot Mockingbird Lane starring Eddie Izzard will shoot next month and could be on the air in midseason.