Upfronts2012: NBC Picks Up Pirate Drama 'Crossbones'
NBC announced at
its upfront presentation Monday morning that it has picked up 10 episodes of
the action-adventure series Crossbones.
The series -- from
Luther creator Neil Cross -- follows the exploits of the famed pirate
"Blackbeard" and an undercover British assassin sent to take him down. Production is
expected to begin this fall.
Cross (who will
also write), Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Ted Gold serve as executive
producers. The series will be produced by Parkes/MacDonald Productions,
Georgeville Television (GVTV), Reliance Entertainment/Motion Picture Capital's
new TV Studio and Universal Television.
NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt also said that the network's planned Munsters reboot Mockingbird Lane starring Eddie Izzard will shoot next month and could be on the air in midseason.
