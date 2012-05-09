Upfronts 2012: NBC Picks Up 'Chicago Fire,' 'Guys With Kids' to Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

NBC has given a series order to firefighter drama Chicago

Fire from Law & Order executive producer Dick Wolf.

It has also renewed Wolf's Law & Order: SVU for a

fourteenth season while signing a new deal with Wolf to remain at NBC.

Chicago Fire, from Universal Television, follows the

men and women of the Chicago Fire Department. House's Jesse Spencer

stars.

The network also picked up 13 episodes of multicamera comedy, Guys With Kids, from executive producer Jimmy Fallon. The series centers around three thirtysomething guys who are parents despite not having grow up themselves. It stars Jesse Bradford, Anthony Anderson and Zach Cregger.

NBC has already given series orders to dramas Revolution

and Hannibal and five comedies -- Animal Kingdom, 1600 Penn,

The New Normal,Save Meand Go On.