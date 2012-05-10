Upfronts 2012: NBC Orders Dramas 'Do No Harm,' 'Infamous' to Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

NBC has picked up two more pilots to series, on Thursday

ordering medical drama Do No Harm and

soapy drama Infamous (formerly Notorious).

Do No Harm, from

Universal Television, is billed as a modern-day version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, starring Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon

who must wrestle with his dangerous alter ego who threatens to destroy his

professional and personal life.

The Revenge-like Infamous is about a female detective who

returns undercover to the wealthy family she grew up into try to solve the

murder of a notorious heiress who was once her best friend. The series is from

Universal Television and BermanBraun.

The series join previously picked up new dramas Chicago Fire

and Revolution.

NBC has also renewed Parenthood

for a fourth season to consist of 15 episodes, a fourth season of Community for 13 episodes, and ordered a seventh and final

13-episode season of 30 Rock.