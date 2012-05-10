Upfronts 2012: NBC Orders Dramas 'Do No Harm,' 'Infamous' to Series
NBC has picked up two more pilots to series, on Thursday
ordering medical drama Do No Harm and
soapy drama Infamous (formerly Notorious).
Do No Harm, from
Universal Television, is billed as a modern-day version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, starring Steven Pasquale as a neurosurgeon
who must wrestle with his dangerous alter ego who threatens to destroy his
professional and personal life.
The Revenge-like Infamous is about a female detective who
returns undercover to the wealthy family she grew up into try to solve the
murder of a notorious heiress who was once her best friend. The series is from
Universal Television and BermanBraun.
The series join previously picked up new dramas Chicago Fire
and Revolution.
NBC has also renewed Parenthood
for a fourth season to consist of 15 episodes, a fourth season of Community for 13 episodes, and ordered a seventh and final
13-episode season of 30 Rock.
