Upfronts 2012: NBC Expands Comedy to Four Nights, 'Voice' toFall and Midseason

NBC released its fall schedule Sunday, which includes four

nights of comedies on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and as

expected, a return of reality hit The

Voice in fall as well as its regular midseason run.

The Voice will

return on Mondays from 8-10 p.m. for its third season, and includes an

additional hour-long episode on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. NBC Entertainment chairman

Bob Greenblatt said NBC has options on all four judges - Adam Levine, Cee Lo

Green, Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton - for the next two cycles, but

because of scheduling considerations for the judges recording and touring

commitments, the final judging panel has not yet been set for fall.

Greenblatt said there was no hesitation about doing two

cycles of The Voice per season now

that the reality show is established, pointing to the twice-a-year scheduling

of reality stalwarts like Dancing With

the Stars and Survivor. "This

year I think we feel that it really does have the longevity that we hoped it

would have," he said. "We're also really examining the format and are going to

make some changes in it so that we can hopefully make the best experience for

the audience."

NBC will add four new comedies in the fall as part of its

expansion of the genre. "I'm determined to build momentum from night to night

which is something that has alluded us in recent years," Greenblatt said. With

Sunday Night Football dominating Sundays in the fall and The Voice poised for

success on Mondays, the focus is on building Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

As such, the new Matthew Perry comedy Go On will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. following an hour of The Voice, with Ryan Murphy's gay

blended family comedy following at 9:30 p.m. Parenthood has been renewed and will return to its Tuesday at 10

p.m. slot.

Workplace comedy Animal

Practice, about a vet who loves animals but hates their owners, will lead

of Wednesdays at 8 p.m., leading into multi-camera Guys With Kids, from executive producer Jimmy Fallon.

Thursday nights will stay mostly intact, with 30 Rock leading off the night, followed

by Up All Night, The Office and Parks and

Recreation. Rock Center With Brian

Williams has been renewed and is on the schedule for Thursdays at 10 p.m.,

a time period that NBC unsuccessfully tried to launch three dramas this year.

Greenblatt said fans can expect to see all of the key Office cast members back save for Mindy Kaling, whose series waspicked up at Fox,

as well as some new faces.

Whitney will shift

to Fridays at 8 p.m. for its sophomore season, followed by Community at 8:30 p.m. Grimm

will resume Fridays at 9 p.m. and Dateline

NBC at 10 p.m. While it had previously been reported that its next seventh

season would be 30 Rock's last,

Greenblatt said that had not been definitively decided for 30 Rock, The Office or Community.

"Comedy at the moment seems to really have the audience's

attention," Greenblatt said of the expansion of the genre to four nights this

fall, adding that NBC's comedy development exceeded his expectations this season

(the Anne Heche starrer Save Me, 1600 Penn, about a dysfunctional First

Family led by Bill Pullman and Jenna Elfman; and Next Caller starring Dane Cook are all being saved for midseason).

The network will bow two new dramas in the fall. J.J. Abrams

Revolution, about a world where all

forms of electricity have ceased to exist, will get NBC's top launch pad,

leading out of The Voice on Mondays

at 10 p.m., a plum slot Greenblatt said he strived to give to the broadest show.

"You have such a large audience flowing into the 10 p.m.

time period that you actually have a fighting chance of making something work,"

he said. "I think Revolution is

potentially broader than Smash was

and hopefully it will benefit in a big way of that audience from The Voice."

Dick Wolf's Chicago

Fire, about a Chicago fire department, will lead out of his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at

10 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Dr. Jekyll and

Mr. Hyde-esque drama Do No Harm

will premiere in midseason on Sundays at 10 p.m. following the run of Sunday Night Football, with dramas Infamous and Hannibal also being held for winter.

The previously renewed Smash

is being held for midseason as well to allow it to run its expected 15-18

episodes continuously, with Greenblatt saying that is the "only way that these

serialized shows can succeed." Gossip Girl's Josh Safran will also be taking

over as showrunner from Theresa Rebeck for Smash's sophomore year, with

Greenblatt giving him the priority of shoring up the show's serialized

storytelling.

New reality series Stars

Earn Stripes, Howie Mandel's White

Elephant, Ready for Love and Surprise with Jenny McCarthy have also

been ordered for the 2012-13 season. Fashion

Star and The Celebrity Apprentice

will return on Sundays in midseason while The

Biggest Loser and Betty White's Off

Their Rockers have also been renewed, but remain unscheduled.

NBC FALL 2012-13 SCHEDULE

(*New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. - "The Voice"

10-11 p.m. - "REVOLUTION"

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. -"The Voice"

9-9:30 p.m. - "GO ON"

9:30-10 p.m. - "THE NEW NORMAL"

10-11 p.m. - "Parenthood"

WEDNESDAY

8-8:30 p.m. - "ANIMAL PRACTICE"

8:30-9 p.m. - "GUYS WITH KIDS"

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

10-11 p.m. - "CHICAGO FIRE"

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. - "30 Rock"

8:30-9 p.m. - "Up All Night"

9-9:30 p.m. - "The Office"

9:30-10 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"

10-11 p.m. - "Rock Center with Brian Williams"

FRIDAY

8-8:30 p.m. - "Whitney"

8:30-9 p.m. - "Community"

9-10 p.m. - "Grimm"

10-11 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

SATURDAY

Encore programming

SUNDAY (Fall 2012)

7- 8:15 p.m. -- "Football Night in America"

8:15-11:30 p.m. -- "NBC Sunday Night Football"

SUNDAY (Post-football/Winter

2013)

7-8 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

8-9 p.m. - "Fashion Star"

9-10 p.m. - "The Celebrity Apprentice"

10-11 p.m. - "DO NO HARM"