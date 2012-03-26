Upfronts2012: Nat Geo Adds Five New Shows in Focus on Series

National

Geographic Channel on Monday announced its 2012-13 programming slate under its

new executive team, including five new series and a number of specials and

events.

New

President Howard T. Owens,

a former Reveille exec, outlined a strategy shift from one-off specials to male

character-fronted series to up the entertainment quotient of Nat Geo's

programming.

As

such, the five new series joining Nat Geo are American Chainsaw, about a New England chainsaw sculptor; Bid & Destroy, which follows a

demolition crew that searches for hidden treasure; Brain Games, spun-off from the net's three-part special last fall

which explores the ways your brain fools you; Jersey Combat, about the world's largest military warehouse and the

family that owns it; and the previously announcedAre You Tougher Than a Boy Scout?, the net's first competition series.

NGC

has also renewed seven existing series -- Alaska

State Troopers, Border Wars, Hard Time, Locked Up Abroad, Rocket City

Rednecks, Taboo, and Doomsday Preppers.

The

new team is also looking to make their specials larger, tentpole events by

tapping big-name production talent just as it is doing on the series side with Boy Scout, which is from Thom Beers'

Original Productions, and Pilgrim Studios' upcoming Wicked Tuna.

"We're

changing the way we do business in terms of communicating and working with the

creative industry," Owens said. "I think our new slate reflects high

entertainment value that's authentic and thoughtful and smart."

Headlining

NGC's 10 specials for the 2012-13 season is James Cameron's Deepsea Challenge, where the

Oscar-winning director travels to 6.8 miles beneath sea level to the deepest

spot on earth, the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Other

big names include producers include Ridley and Tony Scott on the historical

thriller event Killing Lincoln, based

on the best-selling book by Bill O'Reilly and The 80s: The Decade That Made Us from Nutopia, which looks at the

years that gave us Starbucks, bottled water and Oprah, among many other staples

of modern society.