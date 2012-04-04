Upfronts 2012: Investigation Discovery Announces LargestUpfront Slate Ever
Investigation Discovery will add 12 new series to its lineup
in 2012-13 in addition to returning 22 existing series, the largest original
programming slate ever for the growing network.
Three new series will premiere this summer -- Evil Twins, about true-crime mysteries
of sibling rivalry; Redrum, which
follows the backwards tale of murder; and the previously announced Deadly Affairshosted by soap legend Susan
Lucci.
Other new series in development are Frenemies: BFFs Gone Bad,
‘Til Death Do Us Part, Wives With Knives, Pretty Bad Girls, Cold Case
(working title), Dangerous Persuasions
(wt), The Ex-Files (wt), the spinoff Who the Bleep... and Murder in Paradise (wt).
The network will also have the special Warner Herzog's Into the Abyss: A Tale of Life, A Tale of Death
about a death row inmate and the limited series Nightmare Christmas, where each episode tells a story of murder
amid the holiday season.
ID is coming off its best quarter ever in Q12012, up in
primetime in total viewers (+21%), women 25-54 (+35%)and women 18-49 (+45%). In
daytime, the network ranks fourth season-to-date in delivery of women 25-54
behind USA, TNT and TBS.
