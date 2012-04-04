Upfronts 2012: Investigation Discovery Announces LargestUpfront Slate Ever

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Investigation Discovery will add 12 new series to its lineup

in 2012-13 in addition to returning 22 existing series, the largest original

programming slate ever for the growing network.

Three new series will premiere this summer -- Evil Twins, about true-crime mysteries

of sibling rivalry; Redrum, which

follows the backwards tale of murder; and the previously announced Deadly Affairshosted by soap legend Susan

Lucci.

Other new series in development are Frenemies: BFFs Gone Bad,

‘Til Death Do Us Part, Wives With Knives, Pretty Bad Girls, Cold Case

(working title), Dangerous Persuasions

(wt), The Ex-Files (wt), the spinoff Who the Bleep... and Murder in Paradise (wt).

The network will also have the special Warner Herzog's Into the Abyss: A Tale of Life, A Tale of Death

about a death row inmate and the limited series Nightmare Christmas, where each episode tells a story of murder

amid the holiday season.

ID is coming off its best quarter ever in Q12012, up in

primetime in total viewers (+21%), women 25-54 (+35%)and women 18-49 (+45%). In

daytime, the network ranks fourth season-to-date in delivery of women 25-54

behind USA, TNT and TBS.