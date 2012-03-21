Upfronts 2012: IFC Orders Marc Maron Series, Animated Comedy for 2013

New York -- It was a coming-out party of sorts for IFC, the

AMC Networks-owned cable channel, which hosted its first-ever upfront event

here Tuesday evening at the off-Broadway theater New World Stages.

The last year was IFC's first as an ad-supported network, so

president Evan Shapiro and executive VP/general manager Jennifer Caserta took

the opportunity to tout their target audience of tastemakers they dub

"responsible rebels."

Unsurprisingly, the series that has helped define the

network in the last year, Portlandia, has been renewed for a 10-episode third

season to return in January 2013. To whet fan's appetites in the interim, the

net has also ordered an hour-long Portlandia: The Brunch Special to air in

summer 2012 and another 30-minute special to air around the holiday season.

Joining Portlandia on the schedule in January 2013 is Out

There, an animated series from the animation director of South Park about the

adventures of a trio of boys coming of age in small-town America. Coming later in

the third quarter of 2013 is Maron (working title), a scripted version of

comedian Marc Maron's life, best known through his "WTF" podcast. IFC has ordered

10 episodes.

IFC also announced the premiere dates for the

previously-announced new talk show Comedy Bang! Bang! hosted by Scott Aukerman

and new game show Bunk; both will bow Friday, June 8.

On tap for the fourth quarter of 2012 is a second season of

Whisker Wars, the Thom Beers-produced reality series about the world of competitive

beard growing, and a new installment of R. Kelly's hip hop operetta Trapped in

the Closet.

Dubbed "Upfront-landia" after its breakout series Portlandia,

the upfront event was hosted by Bang! Bang!'s Aukerman and Reggie Watts, and featured a

mock-round of Bunk and a musical performance by Portlandia's Fred Armisen and

Carrie Browenstein. After the presentation, guests mingled and sampled food

stations with sliders, sushi and pasta as the network's talent mingled with the

crowd.