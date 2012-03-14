Upfronts 2012: Hallmark Developing First Scripted Primetime Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

New York - Hallmark Channel is developing two original

scripted primetime series, a first for the independently owned cable network,

it announced at its upfront event here Wednesday afternoon.

The two series, scheduled for a 2013 premiere, are based on

concepts from authors Debbie Macomber and Janette Oke, both who have had their

work previously developed for movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie

Channel. Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, called

the scripted development "a major move forward for the network."

Macomber's Cedar Cove

centers on characters in a small Pacific Northwest town, while Oke's When Calls the Heart is a period drama

about a wealthy young woman from the East Coast who becomes a teacher in a

frontier town. Both series have movies in production to air as back-door pilots

in the 2012-13 season, with the series to debut later in 2013.

Hallmark also confirmed it has signed a deal with Marie

Osmond to host a new one-hour daytime talk show Marie! to air weekday afternoons staring in the fourth quarter. The

program replaces The Martha Stewart Show

on the channel, which will end original episodes in April and continue in

repeats throughout the summer. The network's agreement with its other Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia programs like Mad

Hungry with Lucinda Scala Quinn runs through 2013.

In a first for the network, both new daytime shows will be

wholly owned and operated by Crown Media Family Networks.

Joining Marie in

the fourth quarter is the new daytime series Home & Family, a hosted series originating from a

Midwestern-style, 2800-square-foot house on the Universal Studios lot. The

two-hour series from creator Woody Fraser, whose hosts are to be announced,

will feature segments on design, home improvement, automotive, gardening and

cooking, among others.

Also announced Wednesday, Hallmark has acquired WarnerBros.' The Middle for a March 2014

debut on the network.

In original movies, Hallmark Channel has 28 movies in

production to premiere in 2012-13 and Hallmark Movie Channel has nine new

movies on its 2013 production slate. The channel wills also begin production on

the animated special Jingle & Bell

for the 2012 holiday season, the second special based on the Hallmark Cards

character Jingle the Husky Pup.