Upfronts 2012: Fox Extends 'Family Guy,' 'American Dad' Through 2013-14

Fox has renewed its animated comedy Family Guy for an 11th season and American Dad for an eighth season.

The orders keep both Seth MacFarlane series on the air

through the 2013-14 season. Fox had previously renewed Family Guy

andAmerican Dad

for the upcoming 2012-13 season.

The renewals follow Fox's series pickups Wednesday for

comedy pilots Ben & Kate, The Goodwin Games and the Mindy Kaling

vehicle It's Messy, as well as dramas

Mob Doctor and Kevin Williamson's The Following starring Kevin Bacon.