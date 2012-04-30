Upfronts 2012: E! Pushes Into Scripted Space

E! Entertainment is expanding into scripted programming with

a development slate of nine one-hour series from well-known producers like John

Wells and Kevin Spacey, the network announced Monday ahead of its upfront

presentation in New York.

The network's first scripted series will premiere in

2013. Wells' project, Anne

of Hollywood, resets the story of Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII in present-day

Hollywood, while Spacey's Upstarts

follows three dreamers seeking wealth and glory in Silicon Valley's gold rush

of the late 1990s.

Other series in development are Amy Devlin Mysteries, based on the graphic novel of the same name,

about a 20-something detective who brings her own style to police work; the Wizard of Oz inspired Dorothy, about a girl from Kansas City

who falls for a man and moves with him to the Emerald City to work at his

hotel; and Fascination Street, a

then-and-now look at two brothers who were trying to make their band a success

and are now trying to find out who is behind the disappearance of their lead

singer.

The 400 follows

the rise of the Vanderbilt dynasty in 1890s New York; Juror #9 is about a man who accidentally kills a woman who is

blackmailing him, frames someone else for the murder, and winds on the jury for

the case; a self-made billionaire with a penchant for hooking up with D.C.

lobbyists is the focus of King David;

and a group of executive assistants plot their way up the corporate ladder in Untitled Assistant Project.

On the unscripted front, E! has a new competition series

from Nigel Lythgoe called Opening Act,

which searches the Internet for amateur musicians, then gives them the chance

to open for top stars like Nicki Minaj, Rod Stewart and LMFAO. The series

premieres on July 9.

Married to Jonas

follows Jonas brother Kevin and his wife Danielle as they balance marriage and

fame. The 10-episode, half-hour series from Ryan Seacrest Productions premieres

Aug. 19.

E! will also launch a new weekly talk show with Whitney

Cummings to pair with Joel McHale's The

Soup on Wednesday nights starting in late 2012. Love You, Mean It, from Chelsea Handler's Borderline Amazing

Productions, will feature Cummings' take on pop culture and celebrity

happenings, life, relationships, sex and more.

Thenetwork also unveiled a new look, logo, brand campaign and tagline that will

debut on July 9. E! holds its upfront presentation for advertisers at Gotham

Hall in New York on Monday evening.