Upfronts2012: Disney Channels Announce Programming Slate

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Disney

Channels announced its 2012-13 programming slate on Monday in advance of its

upfront event to be held on Tuesday in New York.

The flagship

Disney Channel has picked up second seasons of comedy series Austin & Ally and Jessie and also ordered a movie script

based on the latter series for the net's original movie franchise. Austin has averaged 2.1 million kids

2-11 on Sundays at 8 p.m. and Jessie

has posted 3 million kids 2-11 in 2012 to date, according to Nielsen.

In

development at Disney Channel is new animated comedy series Wander Over Yonder, about an

intergalactic traveler and his best friend who travel from planet to planet

helping people have fun against the evil reign of Lord Hater. The unscripted

practical joke show Code 9 helps

families, with the help of Hollywood special effects artists, pull off a prank

on Mom or Dad.

On the movie

side, Disney Channel has greenlit Teen

Beach Musical, scheduled to premiere in summer 2013, and the

Halloween-themed Girl vs. Monster,

about a teen who discovers she's a fifth-generation monster hunter, to premiere

during the net's annual month-long Monstober event. Disney also announced the previously

announced movie Let It Shine will

debut on Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m. and a 90-minute special Shake It Up: Made In Japan will bow in August.

Also on tap

for 2012: The second annual "Make Your Mark" talent competition with a special

telecast in October, a third season of Good

Luck Charlie kicks off with a one-hour special in June, and the "Summer

Adventure Weekend" in July with vacation adventure-themed episodes of every

series on the channel across three days.

The

boys-themed Disney XD network will kick off its Marvel Universe weekly

programming block on Sunday, April 1 with the new series Ultimate Spider-Man and second season of The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as well as short-form

series exploring Marvel behind the scenes.

The

previously announced Motorcity will

premiere Monday, April 30 and Tron:

Uprising is still on the slate, but without a debut date. New animated comedy

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade

Ninja, about a boy with a magic ninja suit who protects his school and the

world with the help of his best friend, will premiere in fall 2012.

The

preschool-age Disney Junior, which launches as a 24-hour basic cable network onMarch 23,

has greenlit two specials based on its hit series, Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Bucky's Great Race (for September

2012) and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey

and Donald Have a Farm (for fall 2012).

New animated

series Sofia the First will premiere

with a TV movie in fall 2012 followed by the series debut in winter 2013. In

development is The Happy Hugglemonsters,

an animated series about the adventures of a five-year-old middle child in a

family of monsters and the short-form series Quiet Is..., a collection of tranquil songs and serene visuals to

encourage calmness before bedtime.

Disney Channel,

Disney XD and Disney Junior will hold an upfront event for advertisers and

press on Tuesday, March 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Café in New York