Upfronts2012: Disney Channels Announce Programming Slate
Disney
Channels announced its 2012-13 programming slate on Monday in advance of its
upfront event to be held on Tuesday in New York.
The flagship
Disney Channel has picked up second seasons of comedy series Austin & Ally and Jessie and also ordered a movie script
based on the latter series for the net's original movie franchise. Austin has averaged 2.1 million kids
2-11 on Sundays at 8 p.m. and Jessie
has posted 3 million kids 2-11 in 2012 to date, according to Nielsen.
In
development at Disney Channel is new animated comedy series Wander Over Yonder, about an
intergalactic traveler and his best friend who travel from planet to planet
helping people have fun against the evil reign of Lord Hater. The unscripted
practical joke show Code 9 helps
families, with the help of Hollywood special effects artists, pull off a prank
on Mom or Dad.
On the movie
side, Disney Channel has greenlit Teen
Beach Musical, scheduled to premiere in summer 2013, and the
Halloween-themed Girl vs. Monster,
about a teen who discovers she's a fifth-generation monster hunter, to premiere
during the net's annual month-long Monstober event. Disney also announced the previously
announced movie Let It Shine will
debut on Friday, June 15 at 8 p.m. and a 90-minute special Shake It Up: Made In Japan will bow in August.
Also on tap
for 2012: The second annual "Make Your Mark" talent competition with a special
telecast in October, a third season of Good
Luck Charlie kicks off with a one-hour special in June, and the "Summer
Adventure Weekend" in July with vacation adventure-themed episodes of every
series on the channel across three days.
The
boys-themed Disney XD network will kick off its Marvel Universe weekly
programming block on Sunday, April 1 with the new series Ultimate Spider-Man and second season of The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as well as short-form
series exploring Marvel behind the scenes.
The
previously announced Motorcity will
premiere Monday, April 30 and Tron:
Uprising is still on the slate, but without a debut date. New animated comedy
Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade
Ninja, about a boy with a magic ninja suit who protects his school and the
world with the help of his best friend, will premiere in fall 2012.
The
preschool-age Disney Junior, which launches as a 24-hour basic cable network onMarch 23,
has greenlit two specials based on its hit series, Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Bucky's Great Race (for September
2012) and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey
and Donald Have a Farm (for fall 2012).
New animated
series Sofia the First will premiere
with a TV movie in fall 2012 followed by the series debut in winter 2013. In
development is The Happy Hugglemonsters,
an animated series about the adventures of a five-year-old middle child in a
family of monsters and the short-form series Quiet Is..., a collection of tranquil songs and serene visuals to
encourage calmness before bedtime.
Disney Channel,
Disney XD and Disney Junior will hold an upfront event for advertisers and
press on Tuesday, March 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hard Rock Café in New York
