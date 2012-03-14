Upfronts 2012: Disney Channel Looking to Hit the Right Notes With Original Programming Slate

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Disney Channel touted its new programming lineup and recent ratings success in front of an enthusiastic crowd of kids and advertising executives during an entertaining upfront event in New York City.

Flanked by musical performances from Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) and Coco Jones of Disney's upcoming musical Let It Shine -- as well as from A.N.T. Farm star China Anne McClain and her two sisters -- Disney Channels Worldwide president and Chief Creative Officer Gary Marsh said the network is clicking on all cylinders as it looks to secure its position as the top kids-targeted cable network.

Through the week ending March 11, Disney Channel has won 39 consecutive weeks against its rival Nickelodeon among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 and has won its fifth win over Nick in the past six weeks among kids 2-11, according to Nielsen.

