Upfronts 2012: Discovery en Español to Premiere Original Game Show
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
Discovery U.S. Hispanic, which comprises both Discovery en
Español
and Discovery Familia, announced its upcoming programming slate that includes
its first-ever original game show on Tuesday at its upfront event in New York.
John Hendricks, founder and chairman of Discovery
Communications, Inc., spoke to Discovery U.S. Hispanic's success, with Discovery
en Español
posting its best quarter on record in Q1, and Discovery Familia coming off a
year of double-digit growth.
Ivan Bargueiras, general manager, Discovery U.S. Hispanic
said that this year's programming lineup seeks to satisfy Discovery viewers'
"curiosity," with nature series such as Norteamerica (North America) and Volando
por el Mundo (Earth Flight), a production
filmed in partnership with Google Earth, slated to join Discovery en Español.
New original series for the network include the game show Batalla de Ingenios. The series puts 12
contestants in an urban setting and challenges them to use their engineering
skills to win not a monetary prize, but a full year off of work. The 8-stage
elimination challenges are designed to echo Discovery's programming genres
including science, nature and survival.
Hard Kicks, also
an original series, is an hour-long look into professional soccer clubs competing
to win championships. Vivir Para Contarlo,
another original series, gives survivors of accidents, disasters and other dangerous
situations the chance to retell their story of survival.
Discovery series joining the U.S. Hispanic lineup include Rinocerontes: Caceria Ilegal (Rhino Wars), Pescadores Extremos (Extreme
Fisherman), Amor Asesino (Scorned:Love Kills), Hasta Que La
Mafia Nos Separe (I Married a Mobster)
and. Fiebre del Oro (Gold Rush). Returning is 2111, a U.S. Hispanic production focusing
on the distant future of Latin America, for its second season.
Monstruos de Rio (River Monsters) will return for its
fourth and fifth season on Discovery en Espanol.
Discovery Familia, which is divided into its primetime block
for mothers, will premiere its original production 10 Anos Menos (10 Years
Younger) a makeover-style series that seeks to transform women and take ten
years off their physical appearance. Existing Discovery series Enigmas Medicos (Mystery Diagnosis) and El
Localizador (The Locator) are
also on the slate for next season. Sexy y
Saludable (Eat Yourself Sexy)
will also return for another season.
The children's block of programming will see two of its animated
series, Peztronauta (Fishtronaut) and Mi Amigazazo (My Big Big
Friend), return for their second seasons.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.