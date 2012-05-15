Upfronts 2012: Discovery en Español to Premiere Original Game Show

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Discovery U.S. Hispanic, which comprises both Discovery en

Español

and Discovery Familia, announced its upcoming programming slate that includes

its first-ever original game show on Tuesday at its upfront event in New York.

John Hendricks, founder and chairman of Discovery

Communications, Inc., spoke to Discovery U.S. Hispanic's success, with Discovery

en Español

posting its best quarter on record in Q1, and Discovery Familia coming off a

year of double-digit growth.

Ivan Bargueiras, general manager, Discovery U.S. Hispanic

said that this year's programming lineup seeks to satisfy Discovery viewers'

"curiosity," with nature series such as Norteamerica (North America) and Volando

por el Mundo (Earth Flight), a production

filmed in partnership with Google Earth, slated to join Discovery en Español.

New original series for the network include the game show Batalla de Ingenios. The series puts 12

contestants in an urban setting and challenges them to use their engineering

skills to win not a monetary prize, but a full year off of work. The 8-stage

elimination challenges are designed to echo Discovery's programming genres

including science, nature and survival.

Hard Kicks, also

an original series, is an hour-long look into professional soccer clubs competing

to win championships. Vivir Para Contarlo,

another original series, gives survivors of accidents, disasters and other dangerous

situations the chance to retell their story of survival.

Discovery series joining the U.S. Hispanic lineup include Rinocerontes: Caceria Ilegal (Rhino Wars), Pescadores Extremos (Extreme

Fisherman), Amor Asesino (Scorned:Love Kills), Hasta Que La

Mafia Nos Separe (I Married a Mobster)

and. Fiebre del Oro (Gold Rush). Returning is 2111, a U.S. Hispanic production focusing

on the distant future of Latin America, for its second season.

Monstruos de Rio (River Monsters) will return for its

fourth and fifth season on Discovery en Espanol.

Discovery Familia, which is divided into its primetime block

for mothers, will premiere its original production 10 Anos Menos (10 Years

Younger) a makeover-style series that seeks to transform women and take ten

years off their physical appearance. Existing Discovery series Enigmas Medicos (Mystery Diagnosis) and El

Localizador (The Locator) are

also on the slate for next season. Sexy y

Saludable (Eat Yourself Sexy)

will also return for another season.

The children's block of programming will see two of its animated

series, Peztronauta (Fishtronaut) and Mi Amigazazo (My Big Big

Friend), return for their second seasons.