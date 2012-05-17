Upfronts 2012: CW Shifts Six of Its Seven Returning Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

The CW released its fall schedule Thursday, which includes

time period moves for six of its seven returning series and sets a fall launch

for its new season in early October to avoid the September premiere week crush.

90210 and Hart of Dixie will switch nights, with the

former shifting to Monday at 8 p.m. to lead into the final abbreviated season

of Gossip Girl. Hart of Dixie will instead lead of Tuesday to launch another

medical-themed drama, Emily Owens, M.D.

(formerly First Cut), starring Mamie

Gummer as a surgical intern who discovers that working in a hospital feels a

lot like high school.

Supernatural will

get upgraded from Friday to Wednesday, where it will lead out of the new Arrow, starring Stephen Amell as the

popular DC Comics character, creating a male-friendly drama block for the

traditionally female-skewing network.

As a result, The CW's long-running reality series America's Next Top Model will move to

Friday, anchoring the night at 8 p.m. leading into the third season of Nikita, which moves back an hour to Supernatural's old slot. In addition, the next season of ANTM will involve the viewer

in the competition for the first time, allowing fans to vote online each week

for their favorite contestants based on photo shoots taken during production.

The only series keeping its time period is the net's

top-rated Vampire Diaries, which

continues Thursday at 8 p.m. to launch Beauty

and the Beast, starring Kristin Kreuk (Smallville)

as a homicide detective and Jay Ryan as a doctor with a dark side.

Sex and the City

prequel series The Carrie Diaries is

being held for midseason, when it will take over Gossip Girl's time slot when that series ends its run. New drama Cult, about a journalist looking for his

brother who went missing after becoming obsessed with a hit TV show about a

menacing cult leader, is also on the bench for midseason.

THE CW's 2012-2013 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 90210

(New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM Gossip Girl (New Time)



(The Carrie Diaries premieres January

2013)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Hart of Dixie (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM Emily

Owens, M.D. (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Arrow (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM Supernatural

(New Night)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Vampire Diaries

9:00-10:00 PM Beauty and the Beast (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM America's Next Top Model (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM Nikita

(New Time)