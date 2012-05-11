Upfronts 2012: CW Orders Five Pilots to Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

The CW has made its pilot pick-ups, on Friday ordering five

dramas to series -- The Carrie Diaries, Beauty and the Beast, Cult,

First Cut and Arrow.

The Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries

stars AnnaSophia Robb as a young Carrie Bradshaw coming of age in 1984

Manhattan. The series is from Fake Empire (Gossip Girl) in association

with Warner Bros. Television.

Medical drama First Cut, from CBS Television Studios

and Warner Bros., stars Mamie Gummer as a recently-graduated medical

student who discovers life at the hospital is no different than high school.

Cult is about a journalist who starts investigating

the dark underworld of a hit TV show after his brother goes missing. Arrow,

based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, stars Stephen Amell as a

vigilante superhero with the secret identity of a billionaire industrialist,

Oliver Queen.

The net's Beauty and the Beast adaptation is loosely

based on the 1980s CBS series about the relationship between a handsome doctor

who becomes a beast when enraged (Jay Ryan) and a female homicide detective

(Kristin Kreuk). Beauty and the Beast is

from CBS Studios.

The new series joined previously announcedrenewals for The Vampire Diaries, 90210 and Supernatural

for the 2012-13 season.