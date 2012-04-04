Upfronts 2012: CMT Picks Up First Animated Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

New York -- CMT has ordered two new series, the animated Bounty Hunters from executive producers Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy, and the reality show Trinity 911 about a small town Texas police force, the network announced at its upfront presentation Wednesday.

Bounty Hunters is the network's first-ever animated series and in addition to executive-producing, the three Blue Collar comics will also voice characters in the series along with Lisa Lapanelli. The series is about three friends and their two-bit bounty hunting business and is set to premiere in 2013.

The 10-episode Trinity 911 will premiere later this year. Endemol USA is producing the half-hour workplace reality series about the on and off-duty antics of the police department in Trinity, Texas.

CMT President Brian Phillips and executive VP of development Jason Dinsmore took the stage to tout the network's success in the last year, including the launch of the network's two top-rated series ever, My Big Redneck Vacation and Bayou Billionaires.

The new pickups join upcoming new reality series Southern Nights, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country and Melissa & Tye, which all premiere in April. Bayou Billionaires and My Big Redneck Vacation will return with new seasons in June.

CMT's annual upfront at the Museum of Arts & Design featured a presentation from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, executive producers of the network's upcoming reality series Cheer and a three-song set from country group The Band Perry. Viacom brass in attendance included CEO Philippe Dauman, COO Tom Dooley and ad sales chief Jeff Lucas.