Upfronts 2012: CBS Orders Seven Series
CBS has made its series orders, on Sunday picking up two
comedies and four dramas plus a reality show.
The comedies are Friend
Me and Partners, both
multi-camera. Friend Me follows two
male friends who move from Indiana to Los Angeles to begin new careers working
at Groupon. Partners, from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick
and David Kohan and loosely based on their relationship, is about two male
friends, one gay and one straight, both of whom are in committed relationships.
Dramas ordered include Elementary,
starring Jonny Lee Miller as a modern-day Sherlock Holmes solving crimes in New
York City, with Lucu Liu and Aidan Quinn co-starring. Vegas (formerly Ralph Lamb)
stars Dennis Quaid as a Las Vegas-based "cowboy sheriff" in the 1960s.
Police drama Golden
Boy is about a young police officer whose breaking up a drug ring leads to
his meteoric rise to police commissioner. And Made in Jersey is a legal drama about a 20-something female
attorney with a blue-collar background who takes on her more polished
colleagues at a top New York law firm.
CBS has also picked up reality competition series The Job from executive producers Michael
Davies and Mark Burnett, where people compete to win their dream jobs. Lisa
Ling will host.
