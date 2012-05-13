Upfronts 2012: CBS Orders Seven Series

CBS has made its series orders, on Sunday picking up two

comedies and four dramas plus a reality show.

The comedies are Friend

Me and Partners, both

multi-camera. Friend Me follows two

male friends who move from Indiana to Los Angeles to begin new careers working

at Groupon. Partners, from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick

and David Kohan and loosely based on their relationship, is about two male

friends, one gay and one straight, both of whom are in committed relationships.

Dramas ordered include Elementary,

starring Jonny Lee Miller as a modern-day Sherlock Holmes solving crimes in New

York City, with Lucu Liu and Aidan Quinn co-starring. Vegas (formerly Ralph Lamb)

stars Dennis Quaid as a Las Vegas-based "cowboy sheriff" in the 1960s.

Police drama Golden

Boy is about a young police officer whose breaking up a drug ring leads to

his meteoric rise to police commissioner. And Made in Jersey is a legal drama about a 20-something female

attorney with a blue-collar background who takes on her more polished

colleagues at a top New York law firm.

CBS has also picked up reality competition series The Job from executive producers Michael

Davies and Mark Burnett, where people compete to win their dream jobs. Lisa

Ling will host.