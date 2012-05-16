Upfronts 2012: CBS Moves 'Two and a Half Men' to Thursday

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

New York -- CBS will move Two and a Half Men to

Thursday this fall, where it will follow The Big Bang Theory at 8:30

p.m., with 2 Broke Girls taking over the Monday at 9 p.m. time period,

according to the schedule executives announced here Wednesday morning.

Since moving Big Bang to Thursday two years ago, the

network has struggled to find a suitably broad comedy to pair with it, and

shifting Men not only fills that criteria, it gives Person of

Interest a strong lead-in to help pump the ratings in its sophomore season.

"We've kind of created a super comedy hour, said Kelly Kahl,

senior executive VP, primetime, CBS, at the upfront press breakfast. "That is

kind of unparalleled on any schedule in some time."

While CBS said it had the guns to go to four comedies on

Thursday, as had been rumored, "This is simply the way it felt strongest and

looked best to us," Kahl said.

Its sole new comedy for fall, the male bromance-themed Partners,

from Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, will lead

out of How I Met Your Mother on Monday at 8:30 p.m., allowing 2 Broke

Girls to lead into the returning Mike & Molly.

"We don't want to put pressure on it right away," Kahl said

of not using 2 Broke Girls to launch a new series.

As always, the most stable network's schedule remains

largely intact this season, with the few moves made to support new series and

improve time periods. New drama Vegas, starring Dennis Quaid as sheriff

tasked with bringing order to Las Vegas in the 1960s, will follow the NCIS

franchises on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The Mentalist will shift to Sunday at 10 p.m.

(replacing the canceled CSI: Miami) to make way for the modern-day

Sherlock Holmes series Elementary, which will launch out of Person of

Interest at 10 p.m. Thursday. CSI: NY, which earned a renewal over

the Miami franchise in what CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler

called a "jump ball," will move up an hour to Friday at 8 p.m., leading into

the new Made in Jersey, about a young working-class woman who uses her

street smarts to compete among her pedigreed colleagues at a prestigious New

York law firm.

New midseason series on the bench are Golden Boy,

about the meteoric rise of an ambitious cop who becomes the youngest police

commissioner in the history of New York City, and comedy Friend Me,

about two 20-something best friends adjusting to life in Los Angeles after

moving from Indiana to start new jobs.

On the reality side, CBS has The Job, from Michael

Davies and Mark Burnett, where candidates compete for their dream job. Undercover

Boss will also return in midseason.

CBS TELEVISION NETWORK

2012-2013 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

(N=New, NT=New Time, all times ET/PT)



MONDAY

8:00-8:30 PM HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

8:30-9:00 PM PARTNERS (N)

9:00-9:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (NT)

9:30-10:00 PM MIKE & MOLLY

10:00-11:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0



TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM VEGAS (N)



WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION



THURSDAY

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (NT)

9:00-10:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (N)



FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CSI: NY (NT)

9:00-10:00 PM MADE IN JERSEY (N)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS



SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS MYSTERY



SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE

10:00-11:00 PM THE MENTALIST (NT)

