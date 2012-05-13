Upfronts 2012: CBS Cancels 'CSI: Miami,' Four Freshmen

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

CBS has cancelled long-running CSI: Miami as well as four freshman series -- dramas Unforgettable, A Gifted Man and NYC 22

as well as midseason comedy ¡Rob!.

"CSI: Miami leaves an amazing television legacy -- a

signature look and style, global popularity and as a key player in CBS's rise to

the top over the past decade," said CBS in a statement. "We thank all the

producers -- led by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Ann Donahue -- and

its talented cast, led by David Caruso, for 10 outstanding seasons. Viewers

around the world will continue to enjoy rebroadcasts of CSI: Miami in

syndication and on key digital platforms for many years to come."

Based on the cancellations, CSI: NY will likely be renewed for next season. The fate of

remaining comedy Rules of Engagement

is still on the bubble.