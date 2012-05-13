Upfronts 2012: CBS Cancels 'CSI: Miami,' Four Freshmen
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
CBS has cancelled long-running CSI: Miami as well as four freshman series -- dramas Unforgettable, A Gifted Man and NYC 22
as well as midseason comedy ¡Rob!.
"CSI: Miami leaves an amazing television legacy -- a
signature look and style, global popularity and as a key player in CBS's rise to
the top over the past decade," said CBS in a statement. "We thank all the
producers -- led by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Ann Donahue -- and
its talented cast, led by David Caruso, for 10 outstanding seasons. Viewers
around the world will continue to enjoy rebroadcasts of CSI: Miami in
syndication and on key digital platforms for many years to come."
Based on the cancellations, CSI: NY will likely be renewed for next season. The fate of
remaining comedy Rules of Engagement
is still on the bubble.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.