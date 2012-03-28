Upfronts 2012: Bravo Slates Seven New Series in Development
Ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York
next week, Bravo on Wednesday announced seven new series on its development
slate, including a fashion design series with Andre Leon Talley.
The new series in development are 10 Things That Make Me Happy, which features three celebrities per
episode sharing their all-time favorite items; Alumni Project, about alums of some of the best high schools in the
country 15 years after graduation; and Talley's Fashion Stories of NYC, which follows four up-and-coming design
teams producing a collection under the guidance of the fashion icon.
From Embassy Row is Female
Entrepreneur Project, a competition series from the co-founders of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in
Business ranking that will "delve into the lives and minds of successful female
entrepreneurs and watch some of the biggest names in corporate America help
them shatter through the glass ceiling."
Also in in development is Property Envy, a studio-based talk show that looks inside unusual
private homes with a panel choosing the best property each week; Sex and the Kitchen, a docuseries
following a group of single women in the restaurant and food industry in Los
Angeles; and MD:OC, billed as a
real-life Royal Pains about doctors
who cater to the rich through house calls.
"Bravo is focused on developing and launching breakthrough
programming in diverse genres and formats and teaming up with big name talent
who are experts in their field," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo.
"This development slate embraces the network's pop culture brand and allows us
to explore some new and exciting worlds for our affluent and engaged audience."
