Upfronts 2012: Bravo Slates Seven New Series in Development

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York

next week, Bravo on Wednesday announced seven new series on its development

slate, including a fashion design series with Andre Leon Talley.

The new series in development are 10 Things That Make Me Happy, which features three celebrities per

episode sharing their all-time favorite items; Alumni Project, about alums of some of the best high schools in the

country 15 years after graduation; and Talley's Fashion Stories of NYC, which follows four up-and-coming design

teams producing a collection under the guidance of the fashion icon.

From Embassy Row is Female

Entrepreneur Project, a competition series from the co-founders of Fortune's Most Powerful Women in

Business ranking that will "delve into the lives and minds of successful female

entrepreneurs and watch some of the biggest names in corporate America help

them shatter through the glass ceiling."

Also in in development is Property Envy, a studio-based talk show that looks inside unusual

private homes with a panel choosing the best property each week; Sex and the Kitchen, a docuseries

following a group of single women in the restaurant and food industry in Los

Angeles; and MD:OC, billed as a

real-life Royal Pains about doctors

who cater to the rich through house calls.

"Bravo is focused on developing and launching breakthrough

programming in diverse genres and formats and teaming up with big name talent

who are experts in their field," said Eli Lehrer, VP of development for Bravo.

"This development slate embraces the network's pop culture brand and allows us

to explore some new and exciting worlds for our affluent and engaged audience."