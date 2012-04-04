Upfronts 2012: BravoPlans First Scripted Series for 2013

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Bravo Media on Wednesday announced it has two new scripted

projects in development and plans to premiere its first scripted series in

2013.

The scripted series are 22 Birthdays, about the scandalous

activities of a group of parents at an exclusive private school, with each

episode centering on a lavish birthday party. From creator Jason Ning (90210,

Burn Notice) is Blowing Sunshine, which follows the staff and high profile

patients at a fictional private rehabilitation center.

Both scripted series are part of an overall 27 percent

increase in original programming including the greenlight of 11 new unscripted

series and the introduction of a sixth passion point "digital" to join Bravo's

existing programming pillars of food, fashion, beauty, design and pop culture.

The first series in the digital pillar are Silicon Valley, starring the

internet entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg and the intertwining lives of budding

young professionals in Silicon Valley; and Huh?,

which goes inside the icanhascheezburger.com office.

Other new series are Below

Deck, about the young, single crew of a luxurious mega yacht; the Top Chef

spinoff Life After Top Chef which follows the lives of former "cheftestants"; SUR, about Lisa Vanderpump's (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Hollywood restaurant and lounge; Miss

Advised, about three relationships experts who struggle on the dating

scene; and Newlyweds: The First Year,

which captures couples in their first year of marriage.

Also greenlit are Gallery

Girls, about seven young women with a passion for art living in New York

City; LA Shrinks, about the

professional and personal lives of top Los Angeles therapists; Decades, which shows off the vintage

couture at a renowned boutique; and The

Kandi Factory, where Kandi Buress (The

Real Housewives of Atlanta) works with musicians with no industry

experience to turn them into pop stars.

Bravo has renewed returning series Flipping Out, Tabatha

Takes Over, Million Dollar Decorators, Top Chef Masters, Million Dollar Listing

Los Angeles, Chef Roble & Co. and Pregnant in Heels, in addition to the

net's longstanding Inside the Actors Studio.

The network ranked No. 11 in primetime among cable

entertainment networks with adults 18-49 in 2011 and had 10 original series

attract more than two million total viewers each. Bravo will host an upfront

party on Wednesday evening at Center 548 in New York.