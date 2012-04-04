Upfronts 2012: BravoPlans First Scripted Series for 2013
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012
Bravo Media on Wednesday announced it has two new scripted
projects in development and plans to premiere its first scripted series in
2013.
The scripted series are 22 Birthdays, about the scandalous
activities of a group of parents at an exclusive private school, with each
episode centering on a lavish birthday party. From creator Jason Ning (90210,
Burn Notice) is Blowing Sunshine, which follows the staff and high profile
patients at a fictional private rehabilitation center.
Both scripted series are part of an overall 27 percent
increase in original programming including the greenlight of 11 new unscripted
series and the introduction of a sixth passion point "digital" to join Bravo's
existing programming pillars of food, fashion, beauty, design and pop culture.
The first series in the digital pillar are Silicon Valley, starring the
internet entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg and the intertwining lives of budding
young professionals in Silicon Valley; and Huh?,
which goes inside the icanhascheezburger.com office.
Other new series are Below
Deck, about the young, single crew of a luxurious mega yacht; the Top Chef
spinoff Life After Top Chef which follows the lives of former "cheftestants"; SUR, about Lisa Vanderpump's (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
Hollywood restaurant and lounge; Miss
Advised, about three relationships experts who struggle on the dating
scene; and Newlyweds: The First Year,
which captures couples in their first year of marriage.
Also greenlit are Gallery
Girls, about seven young women with a passion for art living in New York
City; LA Shrinks, about the
professional and personal lives of top Los Angeles therapists; Decades, which shows off the vintage
couture at a renowned boutique; and The
Kandi Factory, where Kandi Buress (The
Real Housewives of Atlanta) works with musicians with no industry
experience to turn them into pop stars.
Bravo has renewed returning series Flipping Out, Tabatha
Takes Over, Million Dollar Decorators, Top Chef Masters, Million Dollar Listing
Los Angeles, Chef Roble & Co. and Pregnant in Heels, in addition to the
net's longstanding Inside the Actors Studio.
The network ranked No. 11 in primetime among cable
entertainment networks with adults 18-49 in 2011 and had 10 original series
attract more than two million total viewers each. Bravo will host an upfront
party on Wednesday evening at Center 548 in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.