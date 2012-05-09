Upfronts 2012: A&EOrders New Series 'Southie Rules'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

A&E has

ordered a new reality series, Southie Rules, the network announced

Wednesday.

The series will

follow a native, multigeneration South Boston family as they battle the

relentless gentrification of their neighborhood.

Southie Rules is produced by

Powderhouse Productions and Magilla Entertainment for A&E.

A+E Networks will make its upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday evening at Lincoln Center in New York.