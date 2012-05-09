Upfronts 2012: A&EOrders New Series 'Southie Rules'
A&E has
ordered a new reality series, Southie Rules, the network announced
Wednesday.
The series will
follow a native, multigeneration South Boston family as they battle the
relentless gentrification of their neighborhood.
Southie Rules is produced by
Powderhouse Productions and Magilla Entertainment for A&E.
A+E Networks will make its upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday evening at Lincoln Center in New York.
