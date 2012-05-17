Upfronts 2012: Adult Swim Sets Aggressive Programming Slate

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Adult Swim will launch eight new series as

part of the network's largest programming commitment in its history, the

network announced during its upfront presentation Wednesday night.

Cartoon Network's late-night block will feature such new

series as Newsreaders, a satire of the network television newsmagazine

genre from the creative team of the network's successful Childrens Hospital

series; The Eric Andre Show, an irreverent, late night-themed comedy

show ; Black Dynamite, based on the feature film of the same name; Hot

Package, a live-action series that follows a fictional Canadian

entertainment news program; an Untitled Hell Project, a live-action

series about an associate demon who competes on the corporate ladder of the

underworld.

Also on the docket is a Robot Chicken DC Comics Special; a

Venture Brothers Halloween Special; and Beforel Orel, based on

the Moral Orel show. The network will also bring back Toonami, its

popular weekly block of anime programming, as well as develop a new original

anime program, said network officials.

Adult Swim pilots include an untitled Animated Harold

& Kumar project; Rick & Morty, which showcases a genius

inventor grandfather and his less the genius grandson; Colonel Wallace (working

title), which follows an eccentric southern fried chicken owner and his

adventures with his family; and Coffin Dodgers, featuring a group of

misfit grumps who get into fraternity-style trouble at a suburban retirement

home.

Returning series include Aqua Something You Know

Whatever; The Boondocks, Children's Hospital; The Heart, She Holler; and

China, IL, the network said.