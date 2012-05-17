Upfronts 2012: Adult Swim Sets Aggressive Programming Slate
Adult Swim will launch eight new series as
part of the network's largest programming commitment in its history, the
network announced during its upfront presentation Wednesday night.
Cartoon Network's late-night block will feature such new
series as Newsreaders, a satire of the network television newsmagazine
genre from the creative team of the network's successful Childrens Hospital
series; The Eric Andre Show, an irreverent, late night-themed comedy
show ; Black Dynamite, based on the feature film of the same name; Hot
Package, a live-action series that follows a fictional Canadian
entertainment news program; an Untitled Hell Project, a live-action
series about an associate demon who competes on the corporate ladder of the
underworld.
Also on the docket is a Robot Chicken DC Comics Special; a
Venture Brothers Halloween Special; and Beforel Orel, based on
the Moral Orel show. The network will also bring back Toonami, its
popular weekly block of anime programming, as well as develop a new original
anime program, said network officials.
Adult Swim pilots include an untitled Animated Harold
& Kumar project; Rick & Morty, which showcases a genius
inventor grandfather and his less the genius grandson; Colonel Wallace (working
title), which follows an eccentric southern fried chicken owner and his
adventures with his family; and Coffin Dodgers, featuring a group of
misfit grumps who get into fraternity-style trouble at a suburban retirement
home.
Returning series include Aqua Something You Know
Whatever; The Boondocks, Children's Hospital; The Heart, She Holler; and
China, IL, the network said.
