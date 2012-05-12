Upfronts 2012: ABC Renews 'Scandal,' 'Apt. 23,' 'Last Man Standing'

Updated: 10:40 p.m. ET

ABC has renewed five of its existing series, including

freshman entries Scandal,

Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and Last Man Standing.

The network has also ordered a third season of medical

procedural Body of Proof and a sixth

season of Kate Walsh starrer Private

Practice.

Earlier on Friday, ABC picked up eight pilots to series,

five dramas and three comedies.

The renewals would seem to leave remaining freshman dramas GCB, Missing,

The River and Pan Am canceled.