Upfronts 2012: ABC Renews 'Scandal,' 'Apt. 23,' 'Last Man Standing'
Updated: 10:40 p.m. ET
ABC has renewed five of its existing series, including
freshman entries Scandal,
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and Last Man Standing.
The network has also ordered a third season of medical
procedural Body of Proof and a sixth
season of Kate Walsh starrer Private
Practice.
Earlier on Friday, ABC picked up eight pilots to series,
five dramas and three comedies.
The renewals would seem to leave remaining freshman dramas GCB, Missing,
The River and Pan Am canceled.
