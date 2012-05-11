Upfronts 2012: ABC Renews 10 Series
ABC has renewed 10 of its series for the 2012-13
broadcast season including first-year shows Once Upon a Time, Revenge and
Suburgatory.
The network has also ordered fourth seasons of The Middle
and Modern Family, a fifth season of Castle and a ninth season of Grey's
Anatomy as well as renewing reality series Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and The Bachelor.
The renewal for Grey's comes after reports that series
regulars Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Justin Chambers, James
Pickens, Jr., Chandra Wilson signed new two-year deals to remain on the
top-rated drama.
ABC has yet to pick up any pilots to series ahead of its
upfront presentation next Tuesday.
