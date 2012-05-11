Upfronts 2012: ABC Picks Up Nine Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

ABC has begun its series orders, on Friday picking up five

dramas - Nashville, Zero Hour, Red Widow, 666 Park Ave. and

Last Resort -- and four comedies -- The

Neighbors, Comeback Jack, How to Live

With Your Parents for the Rest of Your Life and Malibu Country.

Musical drama Nashville

stars Connie Britton as a star at her peak in Nashville's music scene and

Hayden Panettiere as an upcoming musical star. Other drams are Red Widow (formerly Penoza), about a widow who is forced to adopt her late husband's

role in a crime syndicate to protect her family and Zero Hour, about an editor

of a conspiracy magazine who is pulled into one of the most fascinating

intrigues in human history. All are from ABC Studios.

666 Park Ave.,

from Warner Bros. TV, is about a young New York couple who encounter paranormal

happenings while managing one of the city's most historic apartment houses. And

Last Resort, from Sony TV and

executive producer Shawn Ryan, follows the renegade crew on a nuclear submarine,

starring Scott Speedman.

On the comedy side, The

Neighbors (formerly untitled Dan Fogelman project) is a single-camera about

a family who moves into an upscale New Jersey condo complex only to discover

all their neighbors are aliens. The single-camera Comeback Jack (formerly Red Van

Man) is about a man who must give up his dream of becoming a restaurateur

when his father suffers a heart attack and he must take over the family

handyman business.

How to Live With Your

Parents for the Rest of Your Life, also single-camera, stars Sarah Chalke

as a single mother who moves back home with her eccentric parents to get help

raising her child. The multi-camera Malibu Country stars Reba McEntire as a divorced mother who moves her three kids and mom from Nashville to Malibu to try and revive her singing career.

Neighbors, Comeback and Malibu Country are all from ABC Studios, Live With Your Parents is from 20th

Century Fox and Imagine TV.