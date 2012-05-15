Upfronts 2012: ABC Launching Friday Comedy Block, Shifts 'Revenge' to Sunday

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2012

Like NBC and Fox, ABC is going long on comedy next season,

scheduling four new laffers on three nights of the week, according to the

schedule released Tuesday.

New sitcom The Neighbors, about a family that moves

to a New Jersey community and discovers their neighbors are all aliens, will

get the network's top launch pad, Modern Family, airing Wednesdays at

9:30 p.m. in the fall.

As a result, Happy Endings and Don't Trust the

B---- in Apartment 23, which both took turns in the post Modern Family

slot this season, will be paired on Tuesday at 9 p.m., putting them in

competition with Fox's female friendly block of New Girl and The

Mindy Project.

On a conference call with reporters, ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee brushed off the competition, saying he believed their passionate audiences would move to find the shows on a new night."I do think there's room on all broadcast networks to get big ratings despite what's on other networks."

In January, Tuesday will expand to two hours of comedy, with

How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), starring

Sarah Chalke as a single mom who moves back home with her daughter; and The

Family Tools, about a man who takes over his father's handyman business,

leading off the night at 8 p.m.

ABC will also go back to its T.G.I.F. roots, programming an

hour of family comedy on Fridays, "something that I have wanted to do since I came to this network" Lee said. Starting in November, the returning Last

Man Standing leading into the new Malibu Country, starring Reba

McEntire as a recently divorced woman who moves her mother and two kids to

California to pursue a country music career.

On the drama side, the network's biggest move is shifting

buzzy soap Revenge to Sunday after Once Upon a Time, where it will inherit Desperate

Housewives' 9 p.m. time slot. That will lead into new hour 666 Park

Avenue, starring Lost's Terry O'Quinn and Vanessa Williams as the

husband-and-wife owners of a supernatural residential building who hire an

unsuspecting Midwestern couple to run it.

In Revenge's old Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot, ABC

will bow another soapy drama, Nashville, starring Connie Britton (Friday

Night Lights) as a waning country music legend and Hayden Panettiere as the

young star threatening to steal her spotlight.

Lee called Once and Revenge on Sundays a "great pairing" for a night of appointment television, saying "both shows have real cinematic ambition." He also said the shift would give Nashville the benefit of following ABC's highly-rated Wednesday comedy block, which helped launch Revenge this season.

"We're designing that as a win-win for both Nashville and Revenge," he said.

The remaining fall drama, Last Resort, from creator

Shawn Ryan (The Shield), about the crew of a nuclear submarine seeking

refuge on an exotic island, will anchor Thursdays at 8 p.m. The other new

dramas -- Mistresses, Red Widow and Zero Hour -- remain

unscheduled for midseason. though Lee said Mistresses will likely premiere after The Bachelor next May. Medical drama Body of Proof will also return for a 13-episode run in midseason.

On the reality side, ABC has moved its Dancing With the

Stars results show up an hour to Tuesday at 8 p.m., where it will be in

direct competition with The Voice in its fall return. The fall cycle of DWTS will be an all-star edition, with returning fan-favorite contestants from the past 14 seasons.

ABC's fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times

listed are Eastern); new shows are in bold.

MONDAY

8:00 p.m.

"Dancing with the Stars"

10:00 p.m. "Castle"

In January:

8:00 p.m. "The

Bachelor"

10:00 p.m. "Castle"

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m.

"Dancing with the Stars the Results Show"

9:00 p.m.

"Happy Endings"

9:30 p.m.

"Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23"

10:00 p.m. "Private

Practice"

In January:

8:00 p.m. "How

To Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)"

8:30 p.m. "The

Family Tools"

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. "The

Middle"

8:30 p.m.

"Suburgatory"

9:00 p.m.

"Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. "The

Neighbors"

10:00 p.m. "Nashville"

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. "Last

Resort"

9:00 p.m.

"Grey's Anatomy"

10:00 p.m. "Scandal"

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m.

"Shark Tank"

9:00 p.m."Primetime:

What Would You Do?"

10:00 p.m. "20/20"

In November:

8:00 p.m. "Last

Man Standing"

8:30 p.m. "Malibu

Country"

9:00 p.m.

"Shark Tank"

10:00 p.m. 20/20"

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. "Saturday Night College

Football"

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m.

"America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:00 p.m. "Once

Upon a Time"

9:00 p.m.

"Revenge"

10:00 p.m. "666 Park

Avenue"