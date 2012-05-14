Upfronts 2011 Reality Check: Freshman Series Scorecard

It's easy to believe that the broadcast networks in general had a better batting average this season than in 2010-2011, popping hits like CBS' 2 Broke Girls, ABC's Once Upon a Time and Fox's New Girl. But in all fairness, they also took a lot more swings. While the network presidents touted 24 new series on the upfront stages in spring 2010, in 2011 they boasted 46 -- and that's not even counting off-cycle additions such as Rock Center With Brian Williams, Rob, Fashion Star, Betty White's Off Their Rockers and The L.A. Complex.



As we head into broadcast upfront week, it's never a bad idea to take stock of the season that was. Along with hits, there were as always shows that were canceled quickly (The Playboy Club,How to Be a Gentleman, Work It) and others that were allowed to quietly fizzle out (Pan Am, Prime Suspect). But a general move away from tired formats seemed to help the overall upfront-to-renewal ratio, even if not all the big bets succeeded (farewell, Terra Nova).



In the face of television's increasingly fragmented audience, and NBC and The CW still battling from behind, programming execs would be wise to learn from this year's successes and missteps. Toward that end, below you will find the winners and losers of last year's upfront week. Here's hoping for an even better scorecard, same time next year.



