Upfronts 2011: CW Adds Four New Series to Fall Primetime Schedule

The CW ordered four new series for the fall TV season --

three dramas and one reality show -- and scheduled returning One Tree Hill and

two more alternative series for midseason, according to the schedule network executives announced May 19.

The schedule reflects new CW President Mark Pedowitz's priority to feature more original programming season-long. All three new dramas will air at 9 to benefit from the

lead-out of an established series. Gossip Girl moves back an hour on Mondays to

launch Hart of Dixie, 90210 shifts up at night to lead into Ringer on

Tuesdays, and The Secret Circle will follow The CW's highest-rated series, The

Vampire Diaries, on Thursdays.

The common themes in a couple of the new series lent well to

the piggyback scheduling. Medical dramedy Hart of Dixie is from Stephanie

Savage and Josh Schwartz, executive producers of Gossip Girl. The series stars

Rachel Bilson (The O.C.) as a fish-out-of-water New York doctor who inherits a

small medical practice in Alabama.

Secret Circle is also a perfect companion to Vampire Diaries

-- both are based on book series by L.J. Smith and executive produced by Kevin

Williamson. Secret Circle is about a girl who moves to a new town after the

death of her mother and discovers she's part of a coven of powerful witches.

In a big get for The CW, Sarah Michelle Gellar will return

to series television in Ringer, about

a woman on the run who assumes the identity of her wealthy identical twin

sister. Gellar starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons on The

CW's predecessor networks, The WB and UPN. Ringer was originally developed for CBS, which owns half of The CW.

Action thriller Nikita

will move to Fridays for its second season as the lead-in to Supernatural.

Wednesday becomes a reality block with new reality series H8R hosted by Mario Lopez, in which

celebrities will try to win over their civilian "haters," paired with the

all-star edition of America's Next Top

Model. Two new reality entries will premiere in midseason, -- Re-Modeled,

which follows modeling industry vet Paul Fischer as he seeks to give small

agencies more leverage through a new venture called The Network; and The Frame,

where 10 teams of two will live in a single room for up to eight weeks and face

challenges and eliminations.

Also in midseason, One

Tree Hill return for its ninth and final season. CW execs are looking to

get some of the original cast members that have since left the series -- like Chad

Michael Murray and Hilarie Burton -- to return for some of the remaining 13

episodes.



THE CW's 2011-2012 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE(New shows in CAPS)

MONDAY

8 pm Gossip Girl

9 pm HART OF DIXIE

TUESDAY

8 pm 90210

9 pm RINGER

WEDNESDAY

8 pm H8R

9 pm America's Next Top Model

THURSDAY

8 pm The Vampire Diaries

9 pm THE SECRET CIRCLE

FRIDAY

8 pm Nikita

9 pm Supernatural