Upfronts 2011: 'The Choice' Served Up By Fox Hispanic Media

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

The newly created Fox Hispanic Media

welcomed about 350 guests at the New York City Public Library Tuesday to unveil

its fall programming and present agencies and marketers with the possibility to

reach the full spectrum of the Hispanic TV audience (men, women, families)

through three networks: Fox Deportes, Utilísima and the yet-to-launch Nat Geo

Mundo.

Introducing the concept of "The

Choice," FHM took the opportunity to communicate the fact that its

networks are not about language, but about culture.

The theme of the presentation

revolved around a fictitious family of three (ranging from the foreign born

parents to the U.S., acculturated child) to showcase the reality of today's

U.S. Latinos.

"If you pay close attention...

you'll notice none of our channels are called 'En Español,'" said Hernán

López, president and CEO of Fox International Channels.

"Our three content platforms

are built around key U.S. Latino values of accomplishment, advancement and

inspiration -- and come from the company that changed television in the U.S.

and around the world."

The event included presentations

from top executives at Fox Deportes, Utilísima, and Nat Geo Mundo.

On hand was César Millán, the world

renowned dog behavior specialist and star of Nat Geo Wild'sDog Whisperer. He

took the opportunity to amuse the audience with anecdotes about his early days

in the U.S. "I didn't know walking dogs unleashed was illegal," said

Millán about his first gig 20 years ago. "I knew I was illegal, but I

didn't know walking dogs unleashed was illegal." Millán also said candidly

how he had to jump the border 20 years ago to get into the U.S.

Also at hand were celebrity chefs

Aarón Sánchez and Aquiles Chávez, both of whom have new cooking shows on

Utilísima; Fox Deportes on-air talent Alejandro Blanco and Mara Almada; and a

surprise performance by this season's American Idol finalist Karen Rodríguez.

In addition to programming

highlights, FHM took the opportunity to pitch Fox Creative Solutions, a group

created to help develop original branded content; and FHM.com, a destination

featuring insights, and creative solutions to help meet the evolving business

challenges of advertisers.

"Spanish-language cable is

getting 22% of the viewers yet less than 10% of the ad dollars," Tom

Maney, SVP of Advertising Sales, Fox Hispanic Media Group, said. "Now that

Fox Hispanic Media is bringing choice to the marketplace, advertisers have a

new way to follow viewers with their investment."